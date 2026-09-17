Phoolan, Richie Mehta film on Phoolan Devi, gets standing ovation during premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Phoolan stars Sneha Kumari in the titular role, and the actor led the film’s contingent at TIFF, soaking in the applause. Also representing the film were cast members Anurag Thakur, Aakash Dahiya, and Vikram Pratap Singh. They were joined on the red carpet by writer-director-producer Richie Mehta, and producers Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kanwal Kohli, Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures and Shilangi Mukherji, Director & Head of SVOD Business, Prime Video, India, representing Amazon MGM Studios, India.

The Amazon original film, directed and written by Richie Mehta, was screened at TIFF 2026 as part of the festival's coveted Special Presentation section, where it left the audience moved, earning almost unanimous praise. Screened at the iconic Princess of Wales Theatre — one of Toronto's most celebrated cultural landmarks, Phoolan received a standing ovation from a packed audience of over 2000.

Speaking about the world premiere, writer-director and producer Richie Mehta said in a statement, “Phoolan Devi's story is one that demands to be told with honesty, and without compromise. I was drawn to a very specific chapter of Phoolan's life, the formative years before the world knew her name, contrasted with the period where she was a misunderstood legend. It felt essential to me to strip away the mythology and reveal the human underneath. The themes at the heart of her story — resilience in the face of adversity, the search for dignity, and the courage to claim one's own voice —are timeless. They resonate just as strongly today as they did then, across cultures and geographies. That is why this felt like the right moment to bring her story to the screen. From Poacher to Phoolan, Amazon MGM Studios has been a true creative collaborator, one that backs a filmmaker's vision and gives stories like these the global canvas they deserve. To witness the audience at TIFF rise to their feet, visibly moved, tells me that Phoolan's story has connected in exactly the way we hoped it would. I hope I have done justice to her voice and her story, the way she wanted the world to know.”