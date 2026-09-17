Mandakini reveals she wasn't paid for 16-17 films: ‘Contracts were very informal’
Mandakini revealed that she occasionally agreed to work on films without charging a fee, particularly when filmmakers or colleagues requested her help.
Veteran actor Mandakini has opened up about her early years in the Hindi film industry, recalling the informal and close-knit atmosphere on film sets and revealing that she was never paid for around 16 to 17 films during her career.
'I enjoyed the movies a lot'
Speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview, Mandakini recalled that she enjoyed working with her colleagues and described the atmosphere on film sets as warm, personal and “homely.”
“I enjoyed the movies a lot. They were all very nice. They were all very cooperative. And it was a fun atmosphere and very homely,” Mandakini recalled.
Comparing the working environment of that era with the present, the Ram Teri Ganga Maili actor said interactions between actors and other members of the film fraternity were much more informal.
“The atmosphere used to be very good. Everyone used to eat together, and there was no such thing as asking someone before meeting an actor. Everyone used to sit together, and anyone could go to anyone's room. It used to feel good and used to feel homely,” she said.
The actress said the informality also extended to the way films were signed and payments were handled at the time.
She recalled that contracts were often less complicated, with people sometimes simply asking an actor to sign a film, while payment arrangements were settled later.
“In films, their contracts were very informal. People used to say, come on, sign the film. And after that, sometimes you get a payment, sometimes you don't. That too used to happen,” Mandakini recalled.
'There were 16 to 17 movies which I never got paid for'
She went on to reveal that she occasionally agreed to work on films without charging a fee, particularly when filmmakers or colleagues requested her help for a limited number of days.
“They used to request you to do a 15-day work, and I used to say, ‘Okay, no problem’,” Mandakini said when asked if she had acted for free.
However, Mandakini revealed that while she eventually received payment for most of her work, there were several films for which she never received any money. “I used to get paid, ultimately, but there were 16 to 17 movies which I never got paid for,” she said.
Explaining how such situations arose, the actress said some films were left incomplete or unreleased, while in other cases the final payment was never cleared.
“There was a divide between the three films. So, one film was released, and the last two were not released. Or the last payment was not released. So, there were a lot of such cases,” she explained.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.