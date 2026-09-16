Sydney Sweeney engaged to Scooter Braun amid backlash over her viral sports ad?

The news comes as Sweeney finds herself facing backlash over her new advertisement for sports prediction market company Novig. The ad, which was released last week, features Sweeney posing with different sports equipment while wearing little to no clothing. She is seen using or posing with equipment associated with sports including football, basketball, hockey and tennis, with the objects strategically covering parts of her body.

Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend, businessman and investor Scooter Braun, after more than a year of dating. According to In Touch Weekly, an insider has claimed that the couple has taken the major step after the 29-year-old actress moved in with him last month. The couple were first linked in 2025 after being spotted together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding.

The campaign has been criticised by several athletes and social media users, who have questioned its portrayal of women in sport. Critics have argued that the ad sexualises Sweeney while using the imagery of sport to promote a prediction market.

What is the controversy? The commercial has been called out by many social media users for sexualising Sweeney in order to promote a sports prediction platform, with several athletes arguing that the campaign shifts attention away from women’s sporting ability and towards their appearance.

Australian professional tennis player Priscilla Hon shared an Instagram Reel on Tuesday questioning the ad’s message. “Sydney Sweeney looks amazing, and honestly good for her. But this isn’t about her or her body,” she wrote, before arguing that sport should teach young women that their bodies are about what they can “DO”, rather than how they look.

Australian Olympic water polo silver medallist Tilly Kearns also criticised the campaign. In a social media post, she described her reaction to Sweeney’s commercial in strong terms, while highlighting the effort and dedication involved in being a professional athlete.