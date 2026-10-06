Man quits ₹25 LPA job for e-commerce business, reveals first month earnings: ‘ ₹0 on Flipkart, ₹45,000 on Amazon’

Walking away from a lucrative corporate salary to pursue entrepreneurship is a risky leap that few are willing to take. Kamal Tolani, however, took that step about a month ago, quitting his ₹25 LPA corporate job to launch an e-commerce business. In a recent video, he shared how much he earned in the past month. The man who said he left his ₹25 LPA corporate job for an e-commerce business. (Instagram/kamal.t0lani)

“I quit my 25 LPA corporate job to build something of my own. And today, I’ve completed my first month of e-commerce sales,” Kamal Tolani wrote on Instagram.

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He shared how his life has changed from having “fixed salary and corporate comfort” to dealing with “just products, orders, ads, returns.” He admitted to making mistakes on the way, but also leading a lot.

In the video, he shared what his first month “actually looked like across Amazon, Meesho and Flipkart.” He gave a quick look at what worked and what didn’t. Tolani claimed that he earned ₹3,200 on Meesho, ₹0 on Flipkart, and ₹45,382 on Amazon in the last 30 days.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Kamal Tolani. This report will be updated when he responds.)