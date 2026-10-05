Woman quits ₹60,000-a-month job to become content creator, reveals she earned ₹1.12 lakh in September

A 23-year-old Delhi-based content creator recently shared that she quit her ₹60,000-a-month job and earned ₹1.12 lakh through brand collaborations in September, marking her highest-paying month since she began her content creation journey. The content creator shared that she quit her job last year at the age of 22. (Representational image generated using AI)

Upasana, who has around 14,000 followers on Instagram, shared details of her September earnings in a video. She revealed that she secured six brand collaborations during the month, including one UGC (user-generated content) collaboration that paid her ₹15,000. The remaining five collaborations were for posts on her Instagram page and collectively earned her ₹97,000. She clarified that not all of the collaborations had been posted yet.

“This brings the September total to ₹1,12,000,” she said, adding that it was her first month crossing the ₹1 lakh mark and the highest-paying month of her 1.5-year content creation journey.

However, Upasana clarified in the caption that she had not received the money yet as brands follow different payment cycles.

Watch the video here.

Earlier this week, the creator shared that she quit her job last year at the age of 22. “It’s been exactly one year since I quit my ₹60K job at 22,” she said in a video uploaded four days ago.

She recalled that she gave up her financial independence and moved back in with her parents without having a clear plan for what she would do next. “The starting months were really blank... no earning source, just living off my savings,” she said.

According to Upasana, things eventually began to fall into place as she found a source of income, although it remained inconsistent. She also spoke about her mental health during her previous job, saying it had “hit rock bottom”. After moving back home, she said that she began spending more time with her family and dogs and felt happier despite having less freedom.

“I laugh every day, I stay happy, except some hormonal days,” she said.

Upasana added that she would not claim to have “made it” without a job, but said she currently earns enough to sustain herself. “This is definitely not the end game because I know better things are coming in the future,” she said.

(Also Read: Woman who quit corporate job advises others not to do it, explains why: 'Don't get inspired by random content creators')

How did internet react Reacting to her post, one user wrote, “What I like most about this generation is that they’re not afraid to take risks, something we’re never taught in school. More power to you!”

“Another motivation for me to start content creation asap,” commented another.

“Congratulations. Instagram does do wonders. I am on my journey to do the same,” wrote a third user.