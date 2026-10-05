Woman quits ₹60,000-a-month job to become content creator, reveals she earned ₹1.12 lakh in September
The woman said that she gave up her financial independence and moved back in with her parents without having a clear plan for what she would do next.
A 23-year-old Delhi-based content creator recently shared that she quit her ₹60,000-a-month job and earned ₹1.12 lakh through brand collaborations in September, marking her highest-paying month since she began her content creation journey.
Upasana, who has around 14,000 followers on Instagram, shared details of her September earnings in a video. She revealed that she secured six brand collaborations during the month, including one UGC (user-generated content) collaboration that paid her ₹15,000. The remaining five collaborations were for posts on her Instagram page and collectively earned her ₹97,000. She clarified that not all of the collaborations had been posted yet.
“This brings the September total to ₹1,12,000,” she said, adding that it was her first month crossing the ₹1 lakh mark and the highest-paying month of her 1.5-year content creation journey.
However, Upasana clarified in the caption that she had not received the money yet as brands follow different payment cycles.
Watch the video here.
Earlier this week, the creator shared that she quit her job last year at the age of 22. “It’s been exactly one year since I quit my ₹60K job at 22,” she said in a video uploaded four days ago.
She recalled that she gave up her financial independence and moved back in with her parents without having a clear plan for what she would do next. “The starting months were really blank... no earning source, just living off my savings,” she said.
According to Upasana, things eventually began to fall into place as she found a source of income, although it remained inconsistent. She also spoke about her mental health during her previous job, saying it had “hit rock bottom”. After moving back home, she said that she began spending more time with her family and dogs and felt happier despite having less freedom.
“I laugh every day, I stay happy, except some hormonal days,” she said.
Upasana added that she would not claim to have “made it” without a job, but said she currently earns enough to sustain herself. “This is definitely not the end game because I know better things are coming in the future,” she said.
(Also Read: Woman who quit corporate job advises others not to do it, explains why: 'Don't get inspired by random content creators')
How did internet react
Reacting to her post, one user wrote, “What I like most about this generation is that they’re not afraid to take risks, something we’re never taught in school. More power to you!”
“Another motivation for me to start content creation asap,” commented another.
“Congratulations. Instagram does do wonders. I am on my journey to do the same,” wrote a third user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More