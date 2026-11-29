India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: India trail by 240 runs, Dhruv Jurel eyes lower order resistance
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Can Dhruv Jurel show some resistance with the bat along with the lower order?
Follow every twist and turn of the Christchurch Test with our Ball-by-Ball Commentary and keep track of the latest scores on our Live Scorecard. India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: India are in need of a desperate fightback after New Zealand raced ahead in the second Test of the two-match series. India are struggling at 116/6 in reply to New Zealand's 356. Dhruv Jurel will first have to negotiate the threat of New Zealand's formidable pace attack and then he would aim to spring a lower-order resistance with Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar and Jasprit Bumrah. ...Read More
New Zealand, meanwhile, will be eager to wrap up the Indian innings quickly. Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy have already claimed two wickets apiece, while Matt Henry and Nathan Smith have chipped in with a wicket each. The hosts will look to exploit the conditions at Hagley Oval and maintain the pressure on India's remaining batters.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Indian fans, you've either sacrificed your sleep or set an alarm for an early-morning cricket fix. That's the commitment this team demands, and hopefully they give you something to cheer about today. India resume at 116/6, trailing by 240 runs, with Dhruv Jurel holding the key. Can he lead a fightback, or will New Zealand wrap things up quickly? Settle in and join us for all the action.