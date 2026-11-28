But Blundell found assistance from the tailenders, and New Zealand continued to consolidate. Nathan Smith (26 off 45) took up the responsibility of scoring runs as Blundell defended with resolve. The duo added 44 runs before Deep finally broke the partnership with a return catch that resulted from Smith closing his bat face a tad early.

The hosts resumed the second day at 246/5 with Glenn Phillips and Tom Blundell in the middle. Anshul Kamboj gave India a dream start as he got a delivery to straighten in the off-stump channel, inducing an edge from Phillips. India got rid of the man who has troubled them the most on this tour, conceding just one run in the morning. Phillips's departure presented India with a golden opportunity to expose the Kiwi tail.

As Shubman Gill walked back for 17 at the stroke of tea on Day 2, India looked down the barrel at 59/3, still trailing New Zealand’s first-innings total of 356 by 297 runs. Things kept getting gloomier for them as New Zealand kept dominating with the ball. Earlier, Akash Deep provided the inspiration with his five-wicket haul, but the resilience of the New Zealand lower order helped them post a formidable total.

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Even after this, Blundell held one end up while runs kept coming from the other. Kyle Jamieson scored 19 runs off 26 deliveries, hitting four boundaries in the process. India resorted to the short-ball tactic against him, which ultimately led to his dismissal off a spectacular catch by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

New Zealand added 84 runs before lunch while losing three wickets. While Jaiswal displayed exceptional fielding prowess before lunch, Brar reprieved Henry after the break, allowing the innings to stretch further. But Deep did not repeat the mistake when Blundell top-edged a delivery from Brar. The wicketkeeper departed after a defiant 89 off 211 balls. The final partnership contributed 10 more valuable runs before Deep finally had Henry caught behind, ending New Zealand’s innings at 356.

New Zealand pacers dismantle India's top order India needed a solid start from their top order, but that did not materialise. Henry probed the channel outside Yashasvi Jaiswal’s off-stump with the first five deliveries of the innings. The left-hander was judging the deliveries comfortably before the pacer produced a peach. On the last delivery of the first over, Henry bowled on a good length around off-stump, and the ball straightened after pitching. Jaiswal looked to defend it, but the ball went past his outside edge and shattered the woodwork behind, sending him packing without getting off the mark.

Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul tried to steady the ship with a 33-run partnership for the second wicket. But Padikkal succumbed to the temptation of driving one outside off-stump, which resulted in his dismissal for 21 off 20 balls. This brought the Indian skipper, Shubman Gill, to the middle.

With two of India’s most technically accomplished batters out in the middle, the visitors hoped to rebuild the innings. However, a delivery that moved away from Gill squared him up as the ball took the outside edge and landed in the safe hands of Latham. India went into tea at 59/3.

Rishabh Pant joined Rahul after the break, and another partnership rekindled India's hopes. While Rahul continued to accumulate patiently, Pant went about things his own way. He slammed a boundary and a six, reaching 23 off 39 balls.

The wicketkeeper-batter was looking to disrupt the rhythm of the bowlers by advancing down the track, but did it once too often. He ended up top-edging one to be caught by Jamieson, leaving India at 96/4 after 27 overs.

Soon Rahul (25 off 80 balls) departed through a shot quite uncharacteristic of him. He flashed at a delivery outside off-stump and was caught by Devon Conway at gully. India had lost half their side for 104 runs.

Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar got together after this and showed great resolve. But the scoreboard hardly moved as the duo got into a shell. They played out 15 overs, while adding just 12 runs to the total before Smith got the better of Sundar, getting him to nick to the slip cordon. It was the last delivery of the day as India finished with 116/6 , trailing New Zealand by 240 runs.