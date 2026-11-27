Chandigarh: Love, honesty, simplicity and an unwavering commitment to his beliefs defined Bishan Singh Bedi, recalled his wife Anju Bedi during an interactive session in Chandigarh on Friday, as she shared memories of the late former India captain and the inspiration behind her commemorative book, To Bishan, With Love: Celebrating a Lifetime of Memories. Anju Bedi remembers Bishan Singh Bedi. (Sanjeev Sharma/Hindustan Times) more

Former India cricketer Bhupinder Singh Senior and senior sports journalist Pradeep Magazine were present at the discussion which was moderated by Vivek Atray.

Released on September 25, 2026, to mark what would have been Bedi’s 80th birthday, the 224-page book, published by Rupa Publications India, brings together memories and tributes from 33 family members, friends, cricketers and public figures, including Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Michael Holding, Mushtaq Mohammad, Amitabh Bachchan and Sharmila Tagore.

Recalling what prompted her to put the book together, Anju said the two years following her husband’s death in October 2023 were particularly difficult. "I didn’t know where I belonged, and coming to terms with the grief was becoming increasingly hard. I felt I should do something that would allow generations to remember him."

"Initially, people wanted to write his biography, but I felt that if something was written incorrectly, Bishan would no longer be around to defend himself. So I decided to write it myself,” she said.

“As I began writing, I kept receiving messages from cricketers and people across the world expressing their affection for Bishan. That gave me the idea of inviting everyone to share their memories. People from cricket, cinema and several other walks of life came forward. The best thing about this book is love. Bishan gave so much warmth and affection to everyone around him,” she said.

Remembering the man beyond the celebrated cricketer, Anju said his simplicity and honesty were among the qualities she admired most. “I found a man who never spoke about himself. He was always truthful and honest about whatever he did. He was an extremely simple person, with no airs about himself. He didn’t even realise he was Bishan Singh Bedi.”

She also recalled how he ensured their children grew up away from the shadow of his cricketing stature. “I wanted them to grow up as natural individuals. Why should they grow up as celebrity children or be known as the Bedi clan? They should find their own identity and flourish on their own,” she said.

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Anju also spoke about Bedi’s outspoken nature, which sometimes worried her during their years together. “He was very open, very vocal and always spoke from his heart. At the time, I would wonder why he was ruffling so many feathers. But looking back, I feel he did the right things. Had he not spoken up, cricket would not have progressed the way it did. He fought for players’ rights and stood up for so many people.”

Among her fondest memories were the friendships Bedi shared with Pakistani cricketers. Recalling their reunion at Kartarpur and a subsequent meeting with former Pakistan captains in London after his death, she said, “We often have so much bitterness towards Pakistan, largely because of politicians, but there is so much love in people’s hearts. These friendships go beyond borders.”

Bedi, who played 67 Tests and 10 ODIs for India, captained the country in 22 Tests and was a member of the celebrated spin quartet alongside Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwath Chandrasekhar and Srinivas Venkataraghavan. He claimed 266 Test wickets and remains India’s highest wicket-taker in first-class cricket with 1,560 scalps.