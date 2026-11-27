Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
Mimi Chakraborty marries Siddhartha Dutta in intimate ceremony; keeps marine engineer husband's face hidden in dreamy 1st pictures
Actor-politician Mimi Chakraborty and Siddhartha Dutta married in the presence of their loved ones on November 26.
Bengali actor-politician Mimi Chakraborty is married. The former MP posted dreamy first pictures from the intimate ceremony on social media. While she did not reveal her husband’s face or identity in her post, she has acknowledged that his name is Siddhartha Dutta. Bengali news portals have identified his profession as a marine engineer.
Mimi Chakraborty marries Siddhartha Dutta
After her Thursday (November 26) wedding, Mimi posted pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram account. One picture shows her and Siddhartha holding their rings up and posing. Another shows them hugging after exchanging rings. Both the bride and groom wore cream and gold for the wedding. One picture shows Mimi putting a ring on Siddhartha, and another shows them registering their marriage. Mimi posted the pictures with just heart emojis in the caption. Congratulations poured in for the actor-politician from fans.
Inside Mimi-Siddhartha’s intimate wedding
Ananda Bazar reported that Mimi and Siddhartha married in South Kolkata on Thursday evening, in the presence of their close friends and family. The publication quoted actor Tramila Bhattacharya telling the press before the wedding that she is Siddhartha’s sister-in-law (married to his elder brother) and that the groom is a marine engineer by profession. She also said, “They look great together. I have come to know Mimi quite well; she is a wonderful person and very articulate. Her entire family is lovely.”
About Mimi Chakraborty
Mimi debuted in Bengali cinema in 2012 with Bapi Bari Jaa, though her acting debut was the TV show Champion in 2008. She also modelled and was a Miss India contestant. After starring in numerous films and TV shows, Mimi ventured into politics in 2019. She contested the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 Indian general election as a Trinamool Congress candidate and won. She was a Member of Parliament (MP), but Mimi resigned from her post in 2024.
Mimi dated filmmaker Raj Chakraborty in the past. In 2017, she spoke about wanting to keep her love life private in the future, telling TOI, “I've promised myself that I'll not talk about my personal life again. I know what I went through. But bad things are temporary and I'm glad it's all in the past now. I've moved on.” She also said, “I respect the time I spent with Raj. He has always been a great friend, so I will not say a bad word about him. See, I never spoke about the relationship openly back then, so why should I talk about it now, when it's not there?”
Mimi last starred in Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel and Emperor vs Sarat Chandra this year. She has a Netflix film, Hum Hindustani, lined up.
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