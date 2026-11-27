Looking at the reports, Trump said, “I always like people that like me.”

When asked about Pattinson, Trump asked an aide to bring him articles about the actor before sharing his views. He also asked whether the new James Bond was a conservative before going through the printed articles brought to him by his aide Natalie Harper, as per The New York Post. “Is James Bond conservative? Natalie,” he called through the open door of the Oval Office.

US President Donald Trump has wished actor Robert Pattinson good luck after his casting as the new James Bond . According to The New York Post, during an interaction with reporters at the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump also recalled his 2012 tweet about Pattinson’s relationship with actor Kristen Stewart.

Trump brings up old tweet on Pattinson According to the publication, one of the articles included his old 2012 tweet, in which he commented on Pattinson and Stewart’s relationship after reports of Stewart cheating on the actor. Reading his post aloud, Trump, as per the publication, said, “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again, just watch.” He then added, “This was a long time ago.”

At the time, Pattinson and Stewart, who played the lead roles in the Twilight film series, were dating, as per The New York Post. Their relationship came under public attention after Stewart was photographed with filmmaker Rupert Sanders.

Trump, who was then a reality television star, had shared several posts about the couple on social media in 2012. He continued commenting on their relationship even after they briefly got back together before eventually parting ways.