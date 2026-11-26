Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha
Shruti Haasan says she should not have done 7aum Arivu with Suriya because she was underprepared: ‘I felt deeply dissatisfied with myself’
7aum Arivu marked the debut of Shruti Haasan in Tamil. The film was released in 2011.
Shruti Haasan's first Tamil film as a lead actress was 7 Aum Arivu, which released in 2011. The sci-fi film was directed by AR Murugadoss and co-starred Suriya. Shruti recalled her work in the film in a new interaction with Galatta Plus and said that she wished she had not done the film because she did not do justice to what was required of her in it.
What Shruti said
When asked if she ever looks in retrospect at her career and wishes she had done things differently, Shruti referred to 7aum Arivu and said, “I wish I hadn't done it. I am going to openly say it, not because of the film… but because I was so underprepared and lacked at discipline. I don't think my approach to it was right and I was deeply dissatisfied with myself. I wish I had done it better is a more appropriate way.”
She added, “I tried to take it seriously but my brain did not have the wherewithal to comprehend…”
In the film, Shruti played Subha Srinivasan, a genetics student researching the roots of ancient master Bodhidharma to stop a biological attack. Suriya had double roles in the film. Incidentally, a scene from the film was referred in Suriya's last release, Scene, which released in theatres during Diwali earlier this month.
Suriya, meanwhile, is having an incredible year at the movies. He had three releases in 2026 and all of three of them have turned out to be box office successes. After Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, Scene became a huge box office success.
About Scene
The film follows DSP Inbaraj (Suriya), a police officer struggling with deteriorating eyesight. Although his condition forces him to step away from active police work, he remains determined to solve a series of murders. Jithu dismissed rumours that a sequel to the film is in the works. Atlee and Mahesh Babu hailed the film after release and called it a must watch.
Shruti was last seen in AOT (Aakasamlo Oka Taara), which released in theaters on November 20.
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