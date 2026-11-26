Shruti Haasan's first Tamil film as a lead actress was 7 Aum Arivu, which released in 2011. The sci-fi film was directed by AR Murugadoss and co-starred Suriya. Shruti recalled her work in the film in a new interaction with Galatta Plus and said that she wished she had not done the film because she did not do justice to what was required of her in it. Suriya and Shruti Haasan in 7aum Arivu.

What Shruti said When asked if she ever looks in retrospect at her career and wishes she had done things differently, Shruti referred to 7aum Arivu and said, “I wish I hadn't done it. I am going to openly say it, not because of the film… but because I was so underprepared and lacked at discipline. I don't think my approach to it was right and I was deeply dissatisfied with myself. I wish I had done it better is a more appropriate way.”

She added, “I tried to take it seriously but my brain did not have the wherewithal to comprehend…”

In the film, Shruti played Subha Srinivasan, a genetics student researching the roots of ancient master Bodhidharma to stop a biological attack. Suriya had double roles in the film. Incidentally, a scene from the film was referred in Suriya's last release, Scene, which released in theatres during Diwali earlier this month.

Suriya, meanwhile, is having an incredible year at the movies. He had three releases in 2026 and all of three of them have turned out to be box office successes. After Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, Scene became a huge box office success.