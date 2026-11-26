Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.
Bhumi Pednekar remembers 26/11 victims, pays tribute to Mumbai Police and security forces with CM Devendra Fadnavis
On the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, actor Bhumi Pednekar paid tribute to the Mumbai Police, security forces and first responders.
November 26 is etched in the memory of every Indian as the day Mumbai came under attack in a series of coordinated shootings and bombings in 2008. On the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, actor Bhumi Pednekar paid tribute to the Mumbai Police, security forces and first responders who lost their lives while protecting the city.
Bhumi Pednekar pays tribute to Mumbai Police, victims of 26/11 terror attacks
Bhumi attended a tribute ceremony organised by the Maharashtra Police Boys Sanghatana at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. The event marked the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks and also honoured civilians who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack. She attended the ceremony alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Bhumi also shared pictures from the ceremony on social media which show her paying floral tributes to the martyrs and victims.She also shared a note remembering those who lost their lives in the attacks. She wrote, "Spent this morning along with our Hon. Chief Minister Shri @devendra_fadnavis ji, paying my respects to the bravehearts who laid down their lives defending our city, the innocent lives lost on that fateful day, and the survivors and families who continue to carry its scars. A heartfelt tribute to our @mumbaipolice , security forces and first responders - your bravery and courage would never be forgotten. 26/11 will forever remain etched in our memories."
Deep Dive
About Bhumi Pednekar's career and recent films
Bhumi made her acting debut with the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, in which she starred opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She received praise for her performance and went on to establish herself with films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh and Badhaai Do. Over the years, she has taken on a range of roles but she is known for starring in socially relevant dramas and comedies.
In recent years, Bhumi has been seen in films such as Bheed (2023), Afwaah (2023), Bhakshak (2024) and Mere Husband Ki Biwi (2025). She also appeared in the series The Royals (2025) and headlined the 2026 series Daldal.
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