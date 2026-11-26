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All eyes on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi again!

India A vs Sri Lanka A, Rising Stars Asia Cup Semis Live Updates: India A take on Sri Lanka A in the first semifinal of the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha on Thursday. Tilak Varma’s men are going into the game on the back of a thumping win against the United Arab Emirates, fuelled by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 53-ball 204. The 15-year-old left-hander set many List A records during his innings, like the fastest century (off 28 balls), the fastest double century (off 52 balls) and maximum sixes in an innings (28). After an acrimonious game against Pakistan A earlier in the tournament, India A would be desperate to beat Sri Lanka A and reach the final, where they are likely to face their arch-rivals (up against Bangladesh A in their semis) again. Like the Under-19 Indian team that beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup final after losing the group game earlier this month, Varma’s men would love to experience the same kind of thrill. ...Read More

After an acrimonious game against Pakistan A earlier in the tournament, India A would be desperate to beat Sri Lanka A and reach the final, where they are likely to face their arch-rivals (up against Bangladesh A in their semis) again. Like the Under-19 Indian team that beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup final after losing the group game earlier this month, Varma’s men would love to experience the same kind of thrill.