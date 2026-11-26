The Donald Trump administration on Wednesday gave Elon Musk's SpaceX the green light to deploy 1 million satellites to create data centres in space, a move that has drawn both scepticism and alarm from some scientists. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk welcomed the decision in a post on his social media platform, X. (REUTERS File) more

Calling the authorisation a “historic first” amid the artificial intelligence (AI) race, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said in a statement that SpaceX's one million “orbital compute modules” (forming a data centre constellation called “Starmind”) would process massive amounts of data that would be used back on Earth and bring humans closer to harnessing “the full power of the sun.”

“America is leading the world into the era of super intelligence," FCC chairman Brendan Carr said in a statement, adding that Wednesday's move “opens a bold new frontier.”

According to the FCC order, SpaceX must deploy at least “one authorised space station” by 2033 and then gradually add more and more through 2040.

Proponents of data centres in space argue that capturing the sun’s energy would ease pressure on power grids and cut demand for sprawling computing warehouses on Earth (and resources like water needed to cool them). Space seems to offer a solution because it is cold, but it is also a vacuum, trapping heat inside objects much like a thermos.

The company's CEO, Elon Musk, welcomed the decision in a post on his social media platform, X.

“Much appreciated. This will be a great asset to America and the world,” he wrote.

Concerns from scientists Elon Musk has long vowed to form vast, solar-powered data centres in space to help run AI tools on Earth. But scientists and industry experts have stressed enormous technical and financial obstacles, as well as a host of environmental concerns.

Adam Becker, an astrophysicist and author, called the prospect of launching a million satellites into space to create data centres “a fantasy."

“It’s not going to happen,” he told the Associated Press.

Becker said that there are “basic physical limits” to radiating heat from data centres on Earth, and that sending many smaller satellites could potentially carry the necessary material, but it would be expensive and difficult.

He and many others also point to additional risks, such as atmospheric pollution through launches and reentries, as well as possible in-orbit collisions that could impact other essential satellites.

“You could end up with a cascading set of space junk collisions,” said Becker, noting such crashes could create “a cloud of debris” in the low Earth orbit where many weather and telecommunication satellites are also found.

In its ruling, the FCC maintained that SpaceX's proposed Starmind constellation operates consistently with its orbital debris rules. It also acknowledged that it had received a “substantial number” of public comments leading up to its authorisation on Wednesday, including petitions to deny SpaceX's request. But the regulator maintained that deploying the satellites “serves the public interest”, adding that it dismissed topics that it didn't have authority over, such as environmental concerns.

According to the Associated Press, the American Astronomical Society (AAS), satellite communication company Viasat and Amazon-owned Kuiper Systems were among those who called on the regulator to deny SpaceX's proposed data centres in space.

In a statement Wednesday, the AAS said it was “disheartened and dismayed” by the FCC's decision. The organisation said that SpaceX's proposed position of data centres in low Earth orbit would undermine decades of federal investment in astronomical facilities and “the ability of astronomers and the public to enjoy and study the night sky.”

“The proposed constellation involves larger (and therefore brighter) and more numerous objects," AAS said, noting that “these satellites would therefore be visible as extremely bright objects for longer periods in the night sky.”