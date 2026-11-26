Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.
Trump accuses CNN of hoping Iowa explosives blast would fail: 'They want our country to lose'
Trump criticizes CNN after the Iowa Army detonation, accusing the network of wanting the operation to fail.
President Donald Trump has accused CNN of hoping the US Army's controlled explosion in Iowa would go badly, after officials reported a successful operation to destroy a dangerously unstable explosives stockpile. Trump criticised the network's coverage following the detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, where officials said mitigation efforts had worked as planned.
In a post on social truth, Trump wrote: “Fake News CNN was hoping for a bad outcome in Iowa. Their pre-coverage was inaccurate and deplorable. When a PERFECT detonation was completed and there for all to see, they went CRAZY with anger. They want our Country to lose. ‘Another win for Trump!’”
The president's remarks followed the Army's operation to destroy degraded lead azide stored at the facility in Middletown, Iowa. The material had become unstable over years of storage, prompting officials to consider the risks associated with leaving it in place or attempting to move it.
Trump praises Army's mitigation efforts after detonation
Deep Dive
Trump had also praised the Army before his criticism of CNN, highlighting the measures taken to manage the risks surrounding the operation.
In an earlier post, he wrote that the Army's mitigation efforts had “far exceeded expectations.” He also separately praised those involved, writing, “Great job by the Army, and others, in Iowa!!!”
Also Read: Trump says Iowa lead azide blast ‘exceeded expectations’ as dramatic videos capture explosion
The controlled detonation was carried out after authorities determined that the deteriorated explosives posed a significant safety concern. The operation had faced delays following legal challenges, concerns raised by residents and environmental groups, and discussions over the safety measures needed before proceeding.
Officials report successful operation amid environmental concerns
The Army destroyed the unstable material through a controlled operation at the facility. Authorities had put mitigation measures in place to reduce the risk of the explosion spreading hazardous material beyond the site.
Also Read: Iowa explosion: US Army completes lead azide detonation as residents await all-clear alert
Following the detonation, officials reported that the explosives had been destroyed and initial air monitoring had not detected airborne lead. Smoke was visible during the operation, but authorities indicated that the mitigation measures had helped contain the event.
The operation had raised concerns among nearby residents and environmental groups, who raised concerns about potential lead contamination and the adequacy of safeguards. Legal challenges also sought to halt the detonation over concerns about its potential environmental impact.
While initial monitoring results were encouraging, further environmental assessment would be needed to establish whether the operation had any longer-term impact beyond the immediate findings.