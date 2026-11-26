President Donald Trump has accused CNN of hoping the US Army's controlled explosion in Iowa would go badly, after officials reported a successful operation to destroy a dangerously unstable explosives stockpile. Trump criticised the network's coverage following the detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, where officials said mitigation efforts had worked as planned. Trump criticizes CNN after the Iowa Army detonation, accusing the network of wanting the operation to fail. Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg (Bloomberg) more

In a post on social truth, Trump wrote: “Fake News CNN was hoping for a bad outcome in Iowa. Their pre-coverage was inaccurate and deplorable. When a PERFECT detonation was completed and there for all to see, they went CRAZY with anger. They want our Country to lose. ‘Another win for Trump!’”

The president's remarks followed the Army's operation to destroy degraded lead azide stored at the facility in Middletown, Iowa. The material had become unstable over years of storage, prompting officials to consider the risks associated with leaving it in place or attempting to move it.