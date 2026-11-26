The 17-hour siege had gripped Cartagena, a Caribbean port famed for its colonial walled old town, beach resorts and cruise-ship tourism.

Security forces stormed the store in Cartagena in the early hours of Wednesday, freeing all victims unharmed and killing one of three assailants.

Colombian forces rescue 76 hostages after 17-hour supermarket siege, one gunman killed, police confirm. (Photo by Handout / Colombian Presidency / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / COLOMBIAN PRESIDENCY PRESS OFFICE" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (AFP)

Colombian police said Wednesday that 76 people had been held by gunmen during a day-long supermarket siege, a far larger number than the 30 authorities previously reported.

Why did gunmen take hostages at the Cartagena supermarket?

Why did gunmen take hostages at the Cartagena supermarket?

How did Colombian forces end the supermarket siege?

How did Colombian forces end the supermarket siege?

How many people were held hostage in the Cartagena supermarket siege?

How many people were held hostage in the Cartagena supermarket siege?

A police source told AFP on condition of anonymity that there were 76 hostages and three assailants involved in the standoff.

At the time of the standoff, authorities had said that roughly 30 people were held, and 10 were freed before security forces stormed the supermarket.

President Abelardo de la Espriella, who appeared at the scene wearing fatigues and a sidearm while brandishing a walkie-talkie, had described the operation as a roaring success.

Also Read: Colombia president says all hostages rescued after security forces storm site of supermarket seige

He was quick to rule out the involvement of guerrilla or paramilitary groups.

Authorities said the siege began after an attempted armored vehicle robbery at the shopping center.

The siege unfolded on the 10th anniversary of Colombia's landmark peace accord with FARC guerrillas and a series of attacks across the country.

Despite the deal that ended the region's largest insurgency, dissident guerrilla groups and criminal organizations still fight for control of parts of the country.

Late Monday, authorities blamed a dissident FARC faction for a car bomb attack in the city of Villavicencio that wounded 25 people and caused extensive damage.

Separately, the presidency said a "terrorist attack" on electrical infrastructure had disrupted power supplies in several southwestern departments and prompted additional measures to protect energy facilities.