India has rejected the charge throughout the eight-month investigation. In comments summarised in the USTR’s notice, the government argued that, as a developing country, India is building capacity to meet domestic demand, and that output rises and falls with orders and market conditions, not state direction. It said Make in India and PLI aim at self-reliance and at reducing critical dependence on some countries for inputs, and “should not be viewed through the lens of creating manufacturing capacity untethered from demand”.

The report finds India’s “acts, policies, and practices” on manufacturing capacity “unreasonable” and a burden on US commerce. That is the legal basis for the proposed tariff of up to 25% on Indian goods, or 17% if India signs a trade deal.

The US has built its case for new tariffs on Indian goods largely on New Delhi’s flagship manufacturing programmes, Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. A 189-page report released by the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) on Wednesday describes them as plans to expand production beyond what markets would support.

Why is the US proposing tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods?

Why is the US proposing tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods?

India also took part in confidential consultations with the USTR, which China and Bangladesh declined. In October, at the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting in Milwaukee, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said India “does not have structural excess capacity” in the sectors identified.

Beyond the industrial schemes, the USTR faulted India’s labour laws, its “financial repression” through directed bank lending, its market access barriers and its rising imports of inputs from China. It focused on four sectors: steel, solar, health and information and communications technology (ICT).

“Specifically, India’s acts, policies, and practices are unreasonable because they: (1) target exports and export-led growth; (2) distort fair, market-oriented competition; (3) fail to commensurately promote domestic demand and consumption; and (4) undermine the welfare of its workers and the public, thereby negatively impacting U.S. workers,” the report says.

The USTR’s central charge is that India plans to roughly double its manufacturing sector as a share of the GDP. Make in India aims to raise manufacturing to 25% of GDP, which the report estimates means about $500 billion of additional output at 2025 levels. The PLI scheme, launched in 2020 and now covering 14 sectors, pays incentives tied to incremental sales.

The report backs this with sector data. India’s solar module capacity has “jumped dramatically since 2020 to 154 gigawatts (GW), nearly triple the domestic demand of 53 GW”, with annual investment rising from $84 million in 2018 to $10 billion in 2025. India’s steel industry is heading for 300 million tonnes of capacity by 2030, almost triple that of the US, even as capacity utilisation has fallen below 80%. US imports of Indian telecommunications goods were worth almost $25 billion in 2025, about 16% of all such US imports.

Pharmaceuticals, India’s best-known export to the US, also come under scrutiny. Citing industry estimates, the report says drugs from India account for up to 47% of generic prescriptions in the US and 61% of generic solid oral drug doses, while remaining “heavily dependent” on China for active pharmaceutical ingredients. The USTR presents that US reliance as an economic security risk.

Even so, the proposed tariff spares the sector. Generic medicines in dosage form, hundreds of drug ingredients when used in pharmaceuticals, and patented drugs are all on the list of exempt goods published with the proposal.

The report also takes aim at India’s trade with China. India’s imports of intermediate goods from China rose by $44 billion, or 97%, between 2017 and 2025. It notes that India eased its rules on investment from China on March 10, 2026.

Russian oil features too. “While India is actively reducing its purchases of Russian oil in response to U.S. government pressure, access to this input has increased the competitiveness of India’s exports in recent years,” the report says.

On labour, the USTR says weak protection of collective bargaining rights and lax enforcement hold down Indian wages. Labour’s share of manufacturing output in India was 28.6% in 2022, 19 percentage points below the US. As evidence of financial repression, it cites the Reserve Bank of India’s requirement that banks lend 40% of net credit to priority sectors.

The report points to India’s growing trade surplus with the US: $42.5 billion in 2023, $45.2 billion in 2024 and $57.3 billion in 2025. It also acknowledges that India ran an overall trade deficit of about $309 billion in 2025.

Written comments on the proposed tariffs are due by January 5, 2027, and hearings begin on January 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet President Donald Trump at next month’s G20 leaders’ summit in Florida, where the two sides could move to close the deal that would secure India’s lower rate.