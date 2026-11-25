Musk, who had publicly backed Huang after the latter stepped down amid growing scrutiny over an alleged affair with a Chinese spy, brought two of his children to the meeting, according to images shared by AI investor Ben Pouladian, founder of BEP Research and a long-time Nvidia shareholder.

Elon Musk with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his two children, along with other employees. (X/@benitoz)

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk met Jensen Huang at Nvidia's headquarters in California on Wednesday in a fresh show of support, days after Huang was reinstated as president and CEO of the multi-trillion-dollar chipmaker amid allegations of multiple extramarital affairs.

Pouladian had also been among those who have publicly called for Huang's reinstatement, saying that his leadership was pivotal for Nvidia's business and long-term investment projects. In a previous social media post, Pouladian said he had held Nvidia shares since 2016 and spent a decade studying the company and the relationships built over the last 33 years.

He described Huang as the "lifeblood" of the company and said his departure would have changed his investment outlook. Pouladian also created a petition and approached the Nvidia board directly for Huang's return as the chief executive.

"Then I watched him walk back into NVIDIA. His employees were cheering. He thanked them for a second chance and told them he’d be a better CEO the second time around. After 33 years, the guy still thinks he can get better. That’s the Jensen I bet on," he said.

Elon Musk's praise for Jensen Huang Before Huang's comeback as CEO, Musk had publicly backed him. He said that there was no one to replace Huang as he has "long-term relationships that have been built up over decades" and also praised his understanding of the technology and rapport with colleagues.

Musk also said Nvidia could lose "critical" business deals without Huang and even hinted at hiring the latter, calling it an "honour."

After Huang was reinstated on November 23, Musk took to X to say, "The mistake has been corrected.”

In response to an X user about his position on Jensen Huang's recent scandal, Musk wrote, “Everyone is your friend when the chips are up, but those who support you when the chips are down are your real friends. Fair-weather friends are worthless.”

US President Donald Trump had welcomed the Nvidia board's decision in a post on Truth Social, describing it as the "correct and proper decision" and calling Huang a "Great Patriot and National Treasure".

Huang is set to appear before the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and China Select Committees for a closed-door, transcribed hearing on December 1 to address the allegations surrounding his alleged affair with a Chinese spy.

(with inputs from ANI)