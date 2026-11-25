US Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as investors waited for fresh inflation and consumer spending data to understand the health of the US economy. Trading activity remained limited because of the shortened trading week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. US Treasury yields fall as investors await key US inflation and consumer spending data ahead of Thanksgiving. (Bloomberg) more

The 10-year US Treasury yield fell by 3 basis points to 4.8699%. This is an important benchmark because it influences borrowing costs for mortgages, car loans and credit card debt.

US 10-year Treasury yield and 30-year bond rates fall The 2-year US Treasury yield dropped by more than 4 basis points to 4.6291%. This yield usually moves according to expectations about the Federal Reserve's short-term interest rate decisions.

The 30-year US Treasury yield declined by 2 basis points to 5.2695%. This longer-term yield is also influenced by expectations about the economy and major global and geopolitical developments.

A basis point is equal to 0.01 percentage point, or one-hundredth of a percentage point. Treasury yields and bond prices move in opposite directions. This means bond prices rise when yields fall and decline when yields increase, according to CNBC.

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Other US Treasury yields also showed mixed movements on Wednesday:

The 1-month Treasury yield stood at 4.131%, up 0.022 percentage point.

The 3-month Treasury yield was at 4.293%, up 0.015 percentage point.

The 6-month Treasury yield stood at 4.49%, down 0.003 percentage point.

The 1-year Treasury yield was at 4.575%, down 0.016 percentage point.

The 2-year Treasury yield was at 4.625%, down 0.046 percentage point.

The 10-year Treasury yield stood at 4.86%, down 0.042 percentage point.

The 30-year Treasury yield was at 5.262%, down 0.03 percentage point. The fall in Treasury yields came after they remained mostly steady on Tuesday. Investors were also assessing weaker demand at an auction of five-year US Treasury bonds, CNBC reported.

US inflation data: Investors await October PCE report Investors are now waiting for important US economic data because this week's trading schedule has been shortened due to Thanksgiving. These reports could provide a clearer picture of inflation, consumer spending and the overall health of the US economy.

October inflation data is among the key reports expected this week. Investors are particularly watching the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the PCE price index to rise by 0.3% month-on-month in October. This would be unchanged from the previous month's increase, according to the forecast.

The PCE price index is closely watched because it helps the Federal Reserve understand how quickly prices are rising. Its movement can also influence expectations about the central bank's future interest rate decisions.

US durable goods orders expected to slow in October Investors are also waiting for October durable goods orders data. This report tracks orders for long-lasting products made in the US, such as machinery and equipment. It is an important measure of manufacturing activity and business spending.

Economists expect orders for US-made durable goods to increase by 0.2% in October. This would be a sharp slowdown compared with the 1.8% increase recorded in September. The slowdown in expected durable goods orders could provide investors with more information about the strength of US manufacturing activity and business demand.

US consumer spending and income data in focus October personal income and spending figures are also due from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). These figures will help investors understand how much money Americans are earning and spending.

Personal spending data is important because consumer spending is a major part of the US economy. Investors will examine the figures to understand whether Americans are continuing to spend and support economic growth.

The upcoming economic reports could influence market expectations about the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decisions. Investors will closely examine inflation and spending trends for clues about the direction of the US economy.

US bond market trading will be affected by the Thanksgiving holiday. The bond market will remain closed throughout Thursday, November 26, for Thanksgiving. Trading will resume on Friday, November 27, but the bond market will close early at 2 pm Eastern Time (ET), according to CNBC.

With fewer trading hours this week and several important economic reports due, investors are watching the incoming data for fresh signals about inflation, consumer demand and the future direction of US interest rates.