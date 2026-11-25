"Regrettably, Eurostar customers travelling between Paris and London today are being impacted by industrial action which the company was notified of overnight," the company said. "Unfortunately, this is causing some cancellations to services. Other routes are not directly affected but may see some knock-on impact."
Eurostar did not immediately say whether the striking staff were based in France or the United Kingdom. It advised customers not to come to the station if their train was canceled and said they can rebook on an alternative date or receive a full refund.
"Discussions are ongoing with the union and the company remains open and willing to engage in constructive dialogue," Eurostar said.