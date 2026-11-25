President Donald Trump's administration has paused joint military operations with Ecuador while Washington investigates a lethal operation carried out by Ecuadorean forces, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. The Trump administration has temporarily halted joint military operations with Ecuador while US officials investigate allegations of possible human rights violationsPhotographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg (Bloomberg) more

The pause affects a key security partnership launched earlier this year to combat drug trafficking and transnational criminal groups.

According to The New York Times, the decision followed concerns surrounding a September 23 operation that killed Carlos Germán Muñoz Jara, an alleged senior gang figure with reported links to Los Choneros, a Colombian trafficking network and Mexico’s Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

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Operations halted after months of security cooperation The US began conducting joint military operations with Ecuador in March 2026.

Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa said in March that his ‌government ⁠would conduct joint operations with the US and other allies, framing the effort as “a new phase against narco-terrorism and illegal mining.”

Noboa became the first Latin American leader to enter such an operational arrangement with the Trump administration as Washington intensified efforts against drug cartels across the region.

People familiar with the matter told the New York Times the joint operations were paused by mid-October, the New York Times reported. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Despite the pause, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth traveled to Ecuador last week and met its president. Hegseth said Washington “had no stronger partner in getting going after narco-terrorists than you (Ecuador's president) and your partners and your team in Ecuador.”

However, Noboa did not sign a new agreement to continue the joint operations. One person familiar with the discussions told the newspaper the Ecuadorian leader faced growing domestic opposition because of the partnership ahead of local elections to be held on Sunday.

Noboa has made fighting organised crime a central priority of his presidency as Ecuador battles record levels of cartel violence. While his security strategy has received enough public support, Ecuadorians previously rejected a proposal allowing permanent US military bases on national territory.

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Trump administration faces scrutiny The security deal between the Trump administration and Ecuador has drawn criticism in Washington. 13 Democratic lawmakers asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to halt military aid to the nation in November. A few days later, seven Democratic senators reiterated their calls for the Pentagon to provide answers regarding the September strike.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have documented alleged abuses linked to operations carried out under the cooperation framework and said they shared their findings with US officials and members of Congress.

The New York Times also reported that a March military operation mistakenly bombed a dairy farm instead of a suspected drug camp. Workers alleged Ecuadorian soldiers tied them up and assaulted them during the raid. Separate operations targeting fishing boats have also prompted legal challenges, including lawsuits alleging US military drones attacked civilian vessels.

The Pentagon has not publicly accepted responsibility for those incidents. They said that they took “allegations of misconduct by our partners seriously.”