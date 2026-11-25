China on Wednesday criticised the United States for “suppressing” Chinese companies after a US jury found telecommunications giant Huawei guilty of stealing trade secrets and other criminal offences, AFP reported. Chinese telecom company Huawei has rejected the conviction against it in the US, which accuses the tech giant of sharing trade secrets and Iran-related bank fraud. (REUTERS) more

The remarks came after a federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, found Huawei guilty on 10 of the 12 criminal counts it faced, including bank fraud, conspiracy to steal trade secrets and conspiracy to defraud the United States. The verdict followed a trial lasting more than two months and involved allegations concerning Huawei's business in Iran and its dealings with American technology companies.

“The Chinese government firmly opposes the US suppressing and containing Chinese enterprises and firmly supports Chinese enterprises in safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a news briefing on Wednesday, when asked about the conviction, AFP reported.

What did the US jury find Huawei guilty of? Huawei and three of its affiliates faced 12 charges, including bank fraud, wire fraud, violations of US sanctions and conspiracy to steal trade secrets. Prosecutors alleged that the company concealed details of its Iranian operations from financial institutions and obtained technology belonging to several US businesses.

Jurors found the company guilty on 10 counts but acquitted it of racketeering conspiracy, which accused Huawei of operating as a criminal enterprise, Reuters reported.

The jury also acquitted Huawei of conspiring to obstruct justice, according to Reuters. The trial lasted more than two months, with prosecutors calling over 60 witnesses and the defence presenting 15 witnesses.

The trade secrets allegations involved claims relating to Cisco Systems, wireless telecommunications company Quintel and semiconductor company CNEX. Prosecutors alleged that Huawei took source code used in Cisco routers, obtained Quintel's antenna technology and sought access to a circuit board developed by CNEX.

Jurors also watched footage that prosecutors said showed a Huawei employee taking part of a T-Mobile testing robot and placing it in a backpack. Another allegation involved a Huawei engineer photographing a device at a Fujitsu trade show booth.

US District Judge Ann Donnelly is scheduled to sentence Huawei on September 14, 2027. The penalties the company could face were not immediately clear, Reuters reported.

Huawei rejects US conviction Huawei has rejected the charges on which it was convicted, calling them without “legal or factual merit”. The company said it would review the verdicts and take necessary legal action to defend its rights and interests.

“The five trade secret-related disputes cited by the government were all civil matters that were resolved over the past two decades. No court ever found Huawei liable for willful intellectual property misappropriation, and the company was never ordered to pay damages for trade secret misappropriation,” Huawei said in a statement.

Huawei also welcomed its acquittal in the racketeering case, saying the decision confirmed that the allegations lacked a factual basis and vindicated its position.

Huawei lawyer Brian Heberlig said the company was disappointed by the convictions but maintained that its acquittal on the racketeering conspiracy charge vindicated its “good-faith compliance culture”.

“We fully expect to appeal,” Heberlig told reporters, according to Reuters. He also said it was too early to comment on the potential financial penalties, adding that the acquittal on the racketeering charge could make a significant difference.

How the US case against Huawei began The criminal case dates back to 2018, when US authorities accused Huawei of misleading banks about its business activities in Iran, allowing it to move money despite US sanctions. Prosecutors later added allegations that the company had conspired to steal trade secrets from American technology companies over two decades. The US placed Huawei on a trade blacklist in 2019, restricting its access to American technology, Reuters reported.

The case drew international attention in December 2018, when Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of the company's founder, was detained in Canada on a US warrant. She was accused of misleading an HSBC banker about Huawei's Iran business. After nearly three years of fighting extradition, Meng entered a deferred prosecution agreement and returned to China; the charges against her were later dropped. Her detention triggered a diplomatic crisis involving the US, China and Canada.

During the trial, Huawei's defence argued that HSBC and other banks knew about the company's Iran business and had continued competing for its business. Huawei lawyer Brian Heberlig also accused prosecutors of using separate incidents to build their case for a two-decade conspiracy, Reuters reported.