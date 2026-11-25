Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.
US Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network probes ‘cybersecurity incident’ after reports of CIA, ODNI breaches
The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the Treasury Department is reportedly investigating a ‘cybersecurity incident’.
The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), part of the US Treasury Department, disclosed on Tuesday that it was investigating a ‘cybersecurity incident’. This comes after the breaches reported at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).
The Treasury Department's part said that the “incident that resulted in unauthorised access to a limited subset of its systems,” as per The Verge. While no information was shared about the full scope or source of the breach, FinCEN took some systems offline as a precautionary measure.
What to know about the FinCEN incident
It remains unclear if the FinCEN breach was linked to the incidents at the CIA and ODNI. The Department of Defence, whose National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency was also reportedly impacted by the breach, according to The New York Times.
The role of FinCEN is to protect the financial system from illegal activity, which includes combating money laundering and terrorism financing. The bureau maintains financial transaction data and also distributes it for law enforcement purposes. FinCEN further houses reports of suspicious activity that financial institutions file. This is a part of the Bank Secrecy Act.
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FinCEN also said in its alert that banks can still file reports about suspicious activity online. However, they noted that some services may not be available immediately.
Those who are filing and need to expedite their reports in the meantime can call the Financial Institutions Hotline, which the agency said was not impacted by the disruption.
US on alert amid outages
The news of the breach at the US Treasury comes at a time when the nation is on alert amid a spate of outages. Microsoft suffered an outage, then US banks had some issues, a ground stop impacted flights, all of which sparked fears of possible cyberattacks.
However, in these instances, the Donald Trump administration has assured that cyberattacks did not play a part. They have rather blamed ageing technology as one of the reasons for the outages. In some cases, apparently routine patches did not go down as planned, leading to downtimes.