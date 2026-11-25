The role of FinCEN is to protect the financial system from illegal activity, which includes combating money laundering and terrorism financing. The bureau maintains financial transaction data and also distributes it for law enforcement purposes. FinCEN further houses reports of suspicious activity that financial institutions file. This is a part of the Bank Secrecy Act.

It remains unclear if the FinCEN breach was linked to the incidents at the CIA and ODNI. The Department of Defence, whose National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency was also reportedly impacted by the breach, according to The New York Times.

The Treasury Department's part said that the “incident that resulted in unauthorised access to a limited subset of its systems,” as per The Verge . While no information was shared about the full scope or source of the breach, FinCEN took some systems offline as a precautionary measure.

The US Treasury Department is probing a cybersecurity incident, as per reports. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), part of the US Treasury Department , disclosed on Tuesday that it was investigating a ‘cybersecurity incident’. This comes after the breaches reported at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

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FinCEN also said in its alert that banks can still file reports about suspicious activity online. However, they noted that some services may not be available immediately.

Those who are filing and need to expedite their reports in the meantime can call the Financial Institutions Hotline, which the agency said was not impacted by the disruption.

US on alert amid outages The news of the breach at the US Treasury comes at a time when the nation is on alert amid a spate of outages. Microsoft suffered an outage, then US banks had some issues, a ground stop impacted flights, all of which sparked fears of possible cyberattacks.

However, in these instances, the Donald Trump administration has assured that cyberattacks did not play a part. They have rather blamed ageing technology as one of the reasons for the outages. In some cases, apparently routine patches did not go down as planned, leading to downtimes.