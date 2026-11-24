In recent decades Silicon Valley has embraced a vision of corporate control that idolises founders and makes a mockery of corporate governance. The attitude dates from the triumphant return of Steve Jobs to Apple in the late 1990s, and has since been enshrined in the super-voting shares of the founders of giants such as Google, Meta and SpaceX. It operates, though, even in cases where the founder lacks formal control. Take Sam Altman’s reinstatement as boss of OpenAI in 2023. Both he and Mr Huang prevailed over their boards, thanks in part to pressure exerted by fellow Silicon Valley titans.

Mr Huang’s return is scandalous. But it is, in a way, unsurprising. The events of recent days suggest that Silicon Valley and America’s president share an imperial view of power, which breeds a culture of impunity. That should worry America—and the world.

IT IS HARD to decide which was more outrageous. Was it the spectacle of Nvidia’s board—which only a week ago declared that Jensen Huang had acted in a way “inconsistent with the company’s code of conduct, standards and cultural norms”— reinstating him as chief executive before it had even completed its investigation into his affair with an alleged Chinese agent? Or was it Donald Trump dialling into the meeting to demand Mr Huang be given his job back, then bragging of his success on television?

Brilliant founders can achieve extraordinary things. The euphoric reaction of investors to Mr Huang’s return—Nvidia’s market value rose by $1trn—shows just how much value they ascribe to him, especially given Mr Trump’s assurances that the chief executive is not facing prosecution.

Yet unconstrained power frequently leads to a recklessness that can eventually damage companies and sometimes society as a whole. America shifted away from founder-controlled firms in the 20th century precisely to avoid these kinds of risks. Having built America’s biggest carmaker, Henry Ford ceded its dominance with his stubborn refusal in the 1920s to update the Model T. The arrogance of other autocratic founders, from Samuel Insull to Howard Hughes, caused similarly disastrous outcomes for their businesses.

It should be no surprise that idolising tech founders has likewise gone wrong. Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly shrugged off complaints by Meta’s shareholders over his costly side-projects. He also stands accused of having ignored warnings by staff that his social-media platforms were poisoning public discourse and damaging the mental health of young people. On Mr Huang’s watch Nvidia is alleged to have turned a blind eye to China’s efforts to access its chips. Mr Huang is also said to have had additional affairs with at least two subordinates.

Unchecked power is even more troubling in the hands of government leaders. Mr Trump had several motives for intervening on behalf of Mr Huang. Fear that Nvidia would flounder without its long-serving boss, and bring the stock market crashing down with it, was one. “We have to protect our geniuses,” said the president, who happens to own shares in Nvidia. Moreover, he sees in the chip giant’s boss echoes of his own battles with critics. After Mr Huang’s return the president posted online an altered version of the viral image of himself defiantly raising his fist in the air while bleeding from an assassination attempt. In his place is Mr Huang—holding aloft a red bra. Mr Trump appears unchastened by his party’s defeat in the midterm elections and the mounting backlash against AI.

Congress must act. It is heartening that many Republicans have joined Democrats in condemning Mr Huang’s reinstatement. They must now work together to investigate why Nvidia and the Commerce Department failed to control chip exports, and advance legislation to tighten the net. It beggars belief that Howard Lutnick, the commerce secretary who allowed Nvidia’s chips to slip into Chinese hands, still has his job.

Shareholders may be delighted by the rebound in Nvidia’s shares. But in the long run they would be better served by a more competent board to act as a counterweight to Mr Huang and ensure a succession plan is in place. For all Mr Huang’s talents, his alignment with Mr Trump will make the firm a target for Democrats, one of whom could occupy the White House in little more than two years.

Mr Huang’s return sends a dangerous message: that the leaders of America’s most important companies will not be held accountable, so long as they enjoy the president’s favour. Allowing a gilded elite to play by its own rules undermines faith in the rule of law. It is no way to run an economy.