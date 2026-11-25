Chinese telecom company Huawei has rejected the conviction against it in the US, which accuses the tech giant of sharing trade secrets and Iran-related bank fraud. Chinese telecom company Huawei has rejected the conviction against it in the US, which accuses the tech giant of sharing trade secrets and Iran-related bank fraud. (REUTERS) more

While Huawei was acquitted from the US government's racketeering charges (RICO), in a statement, the Chinese company stated that the remaining charges against it have been made without any "legal or factual merit."

"The five trade secret-related disputes cited by the government were all civil matters that were resolved over the past two decades. No court ever found Huawei liable for willful intellectual property misappropriation, and the company was never ordered to pay damages for trade secret misappropriation. We will thoroughly review the relevant verdicts and take all necessary legal actions to defend our rights and interests," the statement added.