Mr Chen’s fall will worry foreign companies in Shanghai. He had helped to rebuild trust with multinationals after the disruption of the covid-19 lockdowns (his good English helped). One diplomat expressed shock at the news, noting that firms from his country had been co-operating closely with Mr Chen’s team.

The Shanghai party boss is brainy and liked by foreign businesses. He is an engineer by training with a PhD in environmental-systems analysis from Imperial College London. After a spell as president of the elite Tsinghua University in Beijing, he joined China’s government in 2015 as the head of the environment ministry before becoming mayor of Beijing. Mr Chen’s reputation as a technocratic high-flier was bolstered in 2022 when he became party boss of Shanghai. Running the city of nearly 25m people guarantees a place on the party’s powerful Politburo, and the role is often a stepping-stone to even higher office. Its previous occupant was Li Qiang, China’s prime minister.

CHINA IS NO stranger to purges of senior officials, but few have been so high-profile or so sudden. On Tuesday evening Chinese state-run media published a brief notice saying that Chen Jining, the Communist Party secretary of Shanghai, was under investigation for “suspected serious violations of discipline and laws”. This is usually a euphemism for corruption, and typically leads to dismissal from the party and a prison term. Mr Chen is the latest senior official to fall as Xi Jinping, China’s supreme leader, shakes up his top team ahead of a big party congress next year.

Formula One, the sports-racing business, returned to Shanghai for races in 2024 after a five-year pause—a move associated with Mr Chen and his team, which hosted a dinner with foreign executives around the time of the races. He also oversaw an attempt to rejuvenate the local economy through an ambitious retail-sector plan, which encouraged a multi-storey shopping pavilion run by LVMH, a French luxury group, designed to look like a cruise ship. The pavilion, known as “The Louis”, features prominently in local-government presentations on the economy.

A high-ranking official’s demise is often preceded by their disappearance from public view for several months. But Mr Chen was holding official meetings with companies until just last week (though records of them are already disappearing from Chinese social-media platforms). Earlier in November he gathered officials in Shanghai together to warn them about, of all things, corruption.

Mr Xi has been purging his Politburo at an impressive rate. Those removed are always accused of corruption, but their real offence may have been disloyalty. Mr Chen would be the fourth member of the current Politburo to fall since it was elected in 2022 with 24 members. The others are Ma Xingrui, another former engineer, and two senior generals, Zhang Youxia and He Weidong. Mr Xi once focused his purges on those with ties to his former rivals. But they are long gone. Mr Chen, like most of the others to fall in recent years, owed his career to Mr Xi.

Mr Chen had been tipped to be promoted by Mr Xi to the new Politburo Standing Committee, a group, currently seven-strong, at the apex of power in China. His downfall is a reminder that Chinese elite politics remains a black box and that the remaining members of the Politburo had best stay on their toes.