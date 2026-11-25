The Iranian body seeking to control traffic through the Strait of Hormuz added tugboats to its “non-compliance list,” in the latest sign that Tehran is ratcheting up pressure on the ecosystem that’s supporting tanker traffic. Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman. (REUTERS) more

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority said 26 of the vessels were placed on the blacklist, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. The body has previously warned companies that provide services to tankers passing through the strait that they too will be added, Tasnim said, citing a statement from the authority that Iran established in May.

The authority has now placed 266 vessels on its list for transiting without Tehran’s permission, as a steady flow of vessels has managed to pass, often by taking the southern route through the strait that abuts the Omani coast. Those cargo flows, which at times touched pre-war levels, have helped to keep energy prices in check.

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Tugboat operators have been a crucial cog in shipping flows, towing tankers damaged in Iranian attacks to safety. Salvage operations have become increasingly important with tankers in short supply. Attacks have disabled vessels as others are tied up in shuttling activities that have transferred oil between ships to get cargoes clear of the Persian Gulf.

Iran has intensified strikes in recent months as it menaces vessels that have proceeded without its authority. Tehran is now likely trying to deny towage, firefighting and salvage to the vessels it attacks, Orbital Risk Intelligence, a maritime risk firm, said in a note.

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The fleet of tugboats has paid the price for its role. Several boats have been damaged in the region in recent months, according to the International Maritime Organization, which keeps a tally. Earlier this month, a Panama-flagged tug was damaged, following an earlier incident involving a Netherlands-flagged vessel that also injured a seafarer, according to the agency.

Back in March, four seafarers died and three were severely injured in an incident involving a tug off the coast of Oman, according to the IMO.