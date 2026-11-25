The US State Department has issued a fresh security alert for American citizens across the Middle East. The department warned of an increased threat from Iranian-backed Houthi forces and possible attacks targeting US government personnel and facilities. The State Department warned of possible attacks on US personnel and facilities, urging Americans to remain alert for security incidents across the Middle East. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg (Bloomberg) more

The advisory urged Americans to remain vigilant amid rising regional tensions that could trigger flight cancellations, airspace closures and broader travel disruptions.

The warning comes as the United States says Iran and its allied groups have expanded attacks against American interests and regional partners.

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“Americans in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance” In security messages published through several US embassies in the region on Tuesday, the State Department advised US citizens to closely monitor local developments and prepare for rapidly changing security conditions.

“Americans in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance due to the increased threat of armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis and Iranian efforts to target U.S. government officials and facilities in the region,” the department said.

The advisory also urged travellers to remain aware of “potential alerts, flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions,” saying the regional security situation could deteriorate quickly.

“The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly,” the department warned.