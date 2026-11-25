Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.
US issues fresh security alert for Americans across Middle East over Iran, Houthi attack threat
The State Department warned of possible attacks on US personnel and facilities, urging Americans to remain alert for security incidents across the Middle East.
The US State Department has issued a fresh security alert for American citizens across the Middle East. The department warned of an increased threat from Iranian-backed Houthi forces and possible attacks targeting US government personnel and facilities.
The advisory urged Americans to remain vigilant amid rising regional tensions that could trigger flight cancellations, airspace closures and broader travel disruptions.
The warning comes as the United States says Iran and its allied groups have expanded attacks against American interests and regional partners.
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“Americans in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance”
In security messages published through several US embassies in the region on Tuesday, the State Department advised US citizens to closely monitor local developments and prepare for rapidly changing security conditions.
“Americans in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance due to the increased threat of armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis and Iranian efforts to target U.S. government officials and facilities in the region,” the department said.
The advisory also urged travellers to remain aware of “potential alerts, flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions,” saying the regional security situation could deteriorate quickly.
“The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly,” the department warned.
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State Department cites attacks in Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia
The State Department said Iran had previously launched attacks targeting US assets in Bahrain and Kuwait. Meanwhile, Iranian-backed Houthis have continued military operations against Saudi Arabia, including strikes on civilian airports and key infrastructure.
The advisory follows a reported Houthi attack earlier on Tuesday that struck one of the towers at Riyadh’s Financial Centre in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defence said 11 people were injured, including two Indian nationals, two Saudi citizens, three Nepalese nationals and four Egyptian nationals. Emergency responders treated the injured after the attack, authorities said.
Saudi officials described the strike as a “terrorist attack” carried out by the Houthi militia. “The Civil Defence responded to an incident in which one of the towers of the Financial Centre in the city of Riyadh was subjected to a terrorist attack by the terrorist Houthi militia, resulting in (11) injuries,” the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence wrote in an X post.