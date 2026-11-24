An email threatening an explosion at the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh’s November 29 concert in Bengaluru, as well as blasts at Metro stations across the city, was received by the Hubballi-Dharwad municipal corporation on Tuesday, police said, adding that a search was ordered at the premises and a case was filed in the matter. Nothing was found during the search. The email warned of an improvised explosive device (IED) attack at NICE Grounds, where Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to perform as part of his ‘Aura India Tour’. (AP) more

The email, sent to the corporation commissioner on November 9, warned of an improvised explosive device (IED) attack at NICE Grounds, where the Punjabi singer is scheduled to perform as part of his ‘Aura India Tour’. It specified a window between 3.11 pm and 11.11 pm on November 29 and advised people not to visit the venue or use the Metro that day. The message also threatened an explosion near actor Amitabh Bachchan’s residence in Mumbai on November 27.

Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Bhushan Borase said that police personnel, including the bomb detection and disposal squad, searched the municipal corporation premises. “A case has been registered at the cybercrime police station,” Borase said, confirming police action following the threat email.

The email carried pro-Khalistan slogans and referred to “Khalistan National Army” and banned outfit Babbar Khalsa (Parmar-Canada), police said.

The Belagavi city corporation also received a similar threat. Police searched its premises, but found no explosives. Municipal commissioner Kartik M said, “No bomb has been planted,” describing the threat as a hoax.

Bomb disposal personnel and sniffer dog squads were deployed during searches at the two municipal corporation offices. Cybercrime police are investigating the emails to establish who sent them.

The officials said that their counterparts in Bengaluru have been informed about the letter.

Bengaluru’s North CEN police have registered an FIR against an unknown person based on the complaint, an official aware of the matter said.