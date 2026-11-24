The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday announced they would contest the 2027 Punjab assembly elections together, reviving their alliance after six years when the Akali Dal broke away from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2020. Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the tie-up. (Screengrab/X via ANI) more

Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the tie-up at a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. “The leaders of both parties (BJP and Akali Dal) have decided that we will contest the Punjab polls together," Shah said at the press conference.

The announcement comes as political parties begin preparations for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

‘Coalition will be symbol of Hindu-Sikh brotherhood’: Amit Shah Speaking at the press conference, Shah called the coalition between BJP and the Akali Dal a “symbol of Hindu-Sikh bhaichara (brotherhood)”.

He also expressed happiness over “the NDA's oldest ally returning to the alliance once again today". Shah added that the Akali Dal will now “work in politics as an officially recognised ally of the NDA.”

“The eradication of the drug menace from Punjab will be our primary objective. Eliminating corruption from Punjab will be a key goal, and strengthening nationalist forces within the state will also be a top priority for us,” he further said.

He added, “Yesterday, when I spoke with the Prime Minister about the expansion of the NDA, the Prime Minister also called Sukhbirji and our President and expressed the sentiment that the NDA is now complete, that the NDA becomes complete only with Badal Sahab's party. I believe that in Punjab, across the entire country, and in the world, this alliance will become a symbol of Hindu-Sikh brotherhood, and both parties will move forward together in this direction.”