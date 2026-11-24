The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are likely to revive their alliance on Tuesday ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, people aware of the matter said. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (HT_PRINT) more

The people said Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal were likely to formally announce the alliance at a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi at around 1pm.

The BJP and the SAD ended their long-standing alliance in September 2020 when the Akali Dal broke away from the National Democratic Alliance and senior leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union cabinet in protest against the Centre's three farm laws, which were later repealed.

The two parties contested the 2022 elections separately, with the SAD winning three and the BJP two of the state’s 117 constituencies.

The SAD and BJP first came together in 1996, ahead of the 1997 Punjab assembly elections. They went on to form governments in Punjab in 1997, 2007 and 2012, with Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal serving as the chief minister.