Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Monday failed to reach a consensus over the distribution of available water in Krishna River to meet their irrigation and drinking water requirements, in view of the drought prevailing in both the states due to the El Nino effect, officials said. In view of the divergent demands, the KRMB decided that the matter would be discussed again before a decision is taken. (PTI) more

During the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting held in Hyderabad, the two states raised competing demands for water from the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir.

Andhra Pradesh sought 19 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water, while Telangana demanded 21 TMC until February. In view of the divergent demands, the KRMB decided that the matter would be discussed again before a decision is taken.

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Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Telangana engineer-in-chief Ramesh Babu said, “We told them that Nagarjuna Sagar water should be used only for drinking water and the right and left canals. We made it clear that there was no scope for releasing even a drop of water to the Krishna Delta. We proposed that the remaining 25 TMC, after meeting Hyderabad’s drinking water requirements, could be discussed,” Ramesh Babu said.

Andhra Pradesh engineer-in-chief Narasimha Murthy said the state government had insisted on water releases for irrigation to the Krishna delta region during the meeting. “We have already written to the KRMB on the issue 10 days earlier, seeking intervention,” he said.