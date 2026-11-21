A 25-year-old man from Telangana was killed in a four-vehicle collision in New York after the vehicle he was driving struck a deer, leaving it disabled on the highway, according to the New York State Police. Saiteja sustained severe injuries in the crash and was taken to St Mary's Hospital, where he was declared dead, says New York State Police (Representational image/AP) more

The deceased was identified as Saiteja Eeramalla, a native of Munugode in Telangana, who was residing in Utica, New York. He had moved to the US for higher studies and had secured a job just a week before the accident, according to a report by The Times of India.

The accident took place on November 18 at around 6:34 pm (local time) on the eastbound stretch of the Interstate 90 Thruway in Canajoharie, according to a press release issued by New York State Police.

According to the police investigation, Saiteja's vehicle struck a deer and became disabled in a travel lane. An eastbound cargo van subsequently crashed into the stationary vehicle, triggering a chain-reaction collision involving two other vehicles.

Saiteja sustained severe injuries in the crash and was taken to St Mary's Hospital, where he was declared dead.

A passenger travelling in his vehicle suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where they remain in critical condition. A passenger in the cargo van was also taken to St Mary's Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Following the accident, all eastbound lanes of the Thruway between exits 29 and 28 were closed for the investigation and reconstruction of the collision. The lanes were reopened at around 1:15 am on November 19.