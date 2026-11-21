Anthropic and its advisers knew they were taking a risk staging its initial public offering during the most intense turbulence in the artificial-intelligence trade to date. They didn’t anticipate running into the perfect storm. Anthropic’s advertisements in New York for its initial public offering. more

Now, Wall Street is sorting through why the biggest-ever IPO stumbled on its second day of trading, as Anthropic shed some $109 billion from its market value. A blame game has begun among investors and others who cite everything from angry fund managers shut out of the offering to poor planning by banks to explain the damage.

Shares of Anthropic dropped as much as 15% Friday—a mere 5 cents above its IPO price—before recovering some ground to close down 8.5% at $88.91. It remains 7% above its IPO price.

WSJ’s Telis Demos explains why Anthropic’s now ranking among the world’s most valuable companies despite going public without real profits yet. Photo: Claire Hogan

The slide from its first-day pop punctuates a period of turmoil for the AI trade. After weeks of growing anxiety among investors over everything from rising borrowing costs for cloud-computing firms to the ramifications of the sex-and-spy scandal at Nvidia, there was optimism that Anthropic could come to the rescue. Maybe AI’s pure-play juggernaut would press the big reset button. That didn’t happen.

Many other pillars of the AI trade fell along with Anthropic on Friday, from Nvidia to Meta to Oracle, sealing a $4 trillion wipeout for the pillars over the week. The carnage endangers the ambitions of Anthropic’s chief rival, OpenAI, which is eager to make its own public market debut next year and is in the process of another mega fundraising round that values the company at $1.25 trillion.

People close to Anthropic and its lead underwriters maintain the IPO is a success, emphasizing they raised more than $100 billion in the IPO and concurrent share sale, and that the stock remains above its IPO price despite one of the worst market selloffs in history.

Still, the tide began turning for Anthropic almost immediately. Its shares opened for trading Thursday a little before noon more than 30% above the IPO price. But the exuberance dissipated quickly, and they spent much of the day losing steam, closing up 17%.

Some investors question how the company and its bankers doled out the $81 billion worth of shares in the IPO. More than half went to investors who already had stakes in the company, including Altimeter Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Menlo Ventures, according to people familiar with the matter, an unusually high portion reflecting Anthropic executives’ desire to reward early backers.