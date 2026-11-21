Tanker hit by unknown projectile near Oman's Khasab, UKMTO says
No injuries were reported, while the environmental impact of the incident was unknown, UKMTO revealed.
Published on: Nov 21, 2026, 13:42:18 IST
Reuters
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A tanker sailing outbound through the Strait of Hormuz was hit on its stern by an unidentified projectile about 11 nautical miles north of Oman's Khasab, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday.
No injuries were reported, while the environmental impact of the incident was unknown, UKMTO said.
Khasab lies on Oman's Musandam Peninsula at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that carried nearly one-fifth of global crude oil supplies before the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.