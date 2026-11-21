The indictment accuses Mexican nationals Johnny Hurtado Olascoaga, alias “El Pez,” and Jose Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga, alias “El Fresa,” of leading La Nueva Familia Michoacana cartel. The two are currently at large.

La Nueva Familia Michoacana is one of two dozen Latin American and Caribbean gangs designated by the Trump administration as a foreign terrorist organization. (US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas)

A federal grand jury indicted the leaders of a powerful Mexican drug cartel and 19 others Wednesday, accusing them of a range of crimes, including drug trafficking and smuggling firearms from the U.S. into Mexico.

La Nueva Familia Michoacana, or LNFM, is one of nearly two dozen Latin American and Caribbean gangs designated by the Trump administration as a foreign terrorist organization. The cartel, founded in 2006, operates in the Mexican states of Michoacan and Guerrero, and authorities say it produces and distributes drugs. The brothers took control of the cartel in 2011.

The brothers are charged with conspiring to distribute and import cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, trafficking firearms — including .50-caliber rifles — international money laundering and human smuggling. The brothers, along with 14 others accused in the case, are at large and believed to be in Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas. The U.S. is offering rewards of $5 million and $3 million for information leading to the brothers' capture.

The indictment, which was filed in federal court in Western Texas, also accuses 19 others of being members and associates of the cartel and committing related crimes. All 21 are charged with racketeering. The cartel uses violence, extortion and bribery to maintain its criminal operations, authorities said.

Edgar Aguilar Cruz of Mexico, for instance, orchestrated the purchase of firearms “by numerous straw purchasers throughout Texas and the Southeastern United States,” according to the indictment. The guns were eventually transported to Mexico by couriers. He is also accused of overseeing the cartel's for-profit human smuggling operations, which transport people across U.S.-Mexico border and within the U.S.

U.S. citizens are among the accused, including a 23-year-old man who is alleged to have been a “mid-level drug trafficker who coordinates drug trafficking logistics” for the cartel, primarily in Texas and North Carolina. Another U.S. citizen, a 35-year-old man, recruited people to buy firearms for the cartel, authorities said.

Cash profits from drug trafficking and human smuggling were often transported together with firearms back to the cartel in Mexico, according to the indictment. Members and associates of the cartel discussed obtaining military-grade weapons, such as rocket-propelled grenades, and cartel leaders customized their guns with gold plating and cartoon and religious figures, authorities said.

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Only five of the accused are in federal custody, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas. Gregory Torres, an attorney for Rogelio Ponce Esquivel, a 33-year-old Mexican national who is charged in the indictment and is in custody, declined to comment. It is unclear if the other four who were detained have lawyers.

In addition to its drug and firearm trafficking and human smuggling operations, the cartel has expanded to control mines and barter with Chinese companies to trade Mexican minerals for chemicals used in drug distribution, the indictment said.