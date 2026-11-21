Mexican authorities reportedly detained Meza Flores in Guasave on Friday, November 20, according to sources close to the country’s Security Cabinet cited by El País. The arrest has not been officially confirmed by Sinaloa’s state security department. Authorities did confirm that federal personnel had come under attack in Guasave and warned residents to avoid affected roads.

Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as El Chapo Isidro , leads a faction that has expanded its influence in the state of Sinaloa while two other powerful groups, Los Chapitos and Los Mayos, have been fighting each other since 2024. His rise has helped reshape the cartel’s power structure and the criminal map of the region.

A reported military operation targeting one of the most powerful cartel leaders in northern Mexico has brought fresh attention to the internal power struggle within the Sinaloa Cartel.

How did the Sinaloa Cartel’s feud help El Chapo Isidro expand his influence?

How did the Sinaloa Cartel’s feud help El Chapo Isidro expand his influence?

Rather than functioning as a single organisation under one chain of command, the cartel developed into a network of factions with considerable operational independence, according to the International Crisis Group.

The Sinaloa Cartel emerged in the 1980s after the breakup of the Guadalajara Cartel. By the early 1990s, its operations had consolidated around three prominent figures: Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Juan José “El Azul” Esparragoza.

The operation was followed by reports of gunfire, roadblocks and burning vehicles, while military helicopters were seen flying over the area.

The arrest of El Chapo in 2016 and the capture of El Mayo in the United States in July 2024 further changed the balance of power. The two main factions that emerged were Los Chapitos, led by El Chapo’s sons, and Los Mayos, associated with Zambada’s family and supporters.

The feud escalated into open fighting in September 2024 after El Mayo’s capture. His supporters accused Los Chapitos of betraying him. The conflict has since involved territorial battles and shifting alliances across Sinaloa.

Also Read: Cars set ablaze, gunfire heard, baseball match cancelled as cartel and forces clash in Mexico | Video

Where El Chapo Isidro fits into the cartel conflict Meza Flores is not part of either of the two main factions. His group grew out of remnants of the Beltrán Leyva Organisation, a former Sinaloa Cartel ally that broke away, and includes local criminal families.

The International Crisis Group’s July 2026 assessment identifies his faction as one of four major groups operating in Sinaloa, alongside Los Chapitos, Los Mayos and a faction led by El Chapo’s brother, Aureliano Guzmán Loera, known as El Guano. These groups also maintain shifting relationships with more than 20 smaller criminal cells.

Meza Flores’ stronghold is in northern Sinaloa, including Guasave, Ahome, Sinaloa de Leyva and El Fuerte. His group has maintained influence in the region while the two larger factions have been occupied with their conflict.

That rivalry has created an opportunity for him to expand. El País reported that Meza Flores used the fighting between Los Chapitos and Los Mayos to increase his control over the region’s criminal economy. Sources close to Mexico’s Security Cabinet told the newspaper that his organisation had become a major drug exporter.

The Crisis Group has also linked his faction to fentanyl production sites and trafficking routes in northern Sinaloa. It cited a US government official who attributed a 1.5-tonne fentanyl seizure in Ahome in December 2024 to the group.

The reported operation against Meza Flores now puts the spotlight on a faction that had gained ground while Sinaloa’s two best-known cartel groups fought each other.