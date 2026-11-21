Toronto: Two Indo-Canadians were sworn in as ministers as the new Cabinet in the province of British Columbia was unveiled on Friday. In addition, four other Indo-Canadians were named at Parliamentary Secretaries. British Columbia Cabinet ministers Jessy Sahota and Harman Bhangu (Credit: Government of British Columbia) more

Decorated police officer and former national wrestling champion Jessy Sahota will take charge of Public Safety and be the province’s Solicitor General while Harman Bhangu was appointed Minister of State for Labour.

The Parliamentary Secretaries include Steve Kooner who will be in charge of the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, Mandeep Dhaliwal has been tasked with Mandeep Dhaliwal, Jody Toor will handle Tourism and Harj Dhaliwal will look after TransLink, which is Metro Vancouver’s transportation agency.

Sahota’s is the most prominent appointment as among the five priorities before the new government is “strengthening policing and justice, supporting victims and preparing communities for wildfires, floods and other emergencies”, according to a release from the provincial Premier’s office on Friday.

“British Columbians voted for change and our government is ready to deliver it,” Premier Lorne Doerkson said, as his team was announced.

A record number of Indo-Canadians were elected to the British Columbia legislature after provincial polls on October 24 saw the incumbent New Democratic Party (NDP) swept out of power by the Conservatives.

As many as 15 Indo-Canadian candidates were successful in their races. The Conservatives staged a remarkable resurgence and garnered 6 seats out of the total 93. The NDP’s tally fell from 47 in the 2024 election to 27.

The mid-term election was called by Premier (equivalent of a State Chief Minister) David Eby, as he attempted to win a strong majority on the back of his opposition to United States President Donald Trump’s policies targeting Canada. However, the election call backfired on him and he later announced his resignation as NDP leader.

The Conservatives barely existed in BC politics three years back, with no presence in the legislature. However, the party staged a comeback in 2024, on the back of the unpopularity of the Federal NDP under then leader Jagmeet Singh rubbing on to its provincial wing. However, with 44 seats in 2024, it was narrowly edged by the NDP.

The 15 Indo-Canadians who won their ridings (as constituencies are called in Canada) crossed the previous historic high of 14, set in 2024.

Of the 15, 11 are Conservatives and four NDP MLAs. Seven among them were re-elected including former Deputy Premier Niki Sharma, who retained her Vancouver-Hastings riding and ex-Speaker Raj Chauhan who won again from Burnaby-New Westminster.