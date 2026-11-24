Four schoolchildren were killed and 24 others, including school staff members, injured after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary school bus on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district early Tuesday. Four children killed as speeding truck hits stationary school bus in UP (Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times) more

The accident took place around 6 am near milestone 210, according to Kannauj police. The bus was returning from a picnic in Mathura's Vrindavan when the truck hit it from behind.

The impact of the collision severely damaged the rear portion of the bus, trapping several children inside. Rescue teams, with the help of commuters, pulled the trapped children out of the mangled vehicle and rushed them to hospital in ambulances. Doctors declared four children dead on arrival.

Two of the injured are reported to be in critical condition. All the injured have been admitted to the medical college in Tirwa, where they are undergoing treatment.

According to police, around 50 schoolchildren and six staff members were travelling in the bus at the time of the accident. Senior police and administrative officials have reached the spot and are coordinating rescue and relief operations.

Kannauj police said arrangements were being made to send the uninjured children back home. An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances leading to the accident.