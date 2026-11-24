Two suspects were arrested for allegedly attacking a man with an axe that left him critically injured following a petty dispute after the victim accidentally ran over a stray dog while reversing his car in Faridabad’s Sector-31, police said on Tuesday. Investigators said Rohtash has at least five criminal cases of assault and scuffles registered against him, while Dev also has a similar record. (HT photo/ Representational) more

The officials said that the suspects, identified as Rohtash and Dev, both residents of Faridabad, were arrested by the Sector 30 crime branch unit on Sunday. While Rohtash has been identified as a resident of Basel Colony, Dev is said to be a resident of Rajiv Nagar.

What happened According to police, the complainant, Avinash, a resident of Sector-29, told investigators that he had visited a hotel in Sector-31 with his family.

“While reversing his car from the parking area after leaving the hotel, he accidentally ran over a dog,” Faridabad police public relations officer (PRO) Yashpal Yadav said.

“This led to an argument with people present at the spot, who allegedly assaulted him. Some other men then attacked him and his relative with an axe, resulting in grievous injuries,” he said.

On the victim’s complaint, an FIR under section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector-31 police station soon after the incident, police said.

Police said that during interrogation, the two arrested suspects told the cops that they were present at the spot and had assaulted the complainant with kicks and punches.

Investigators said Rohtash has at least five criminal cases of assault and scuffles registered against him, while Dev also has a similar record.

The two suspects were produced before a court and remanded to seven-day police custody for further interrogation.