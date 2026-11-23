The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Monday warned its empanelled printing presses of stringent action, including termination of contracts and blacklisting, for supplying substandard textbooks, directing them to exercise the “highest degree of care, diligence and quality control” at every stage of production. Printers have been asked to conduct inspections and quality checks at every stage of production to ensure that only books conforming to prescribed standards are supplied. (File Photo) more

The move follows complaints of blurred text, tiny fonts and printing discrepancies in textbooks on social media, including a Class 10 history book flagged by a Supreme Court lawyer on Monday.

In an advisory issued by its publication division on November 23, NCERT said it had received “numerous complaints” from various parts of the country about the “poor and substandard printing quality” of its textbooks and other publications. Such complaints, it said, adversely affected the “overall quality and acceptability” of its publications and undermined the Council’s “reputation and credibility”.

The advisory directed all empanelled presses to strictly adhere to NCERT’s technical specifications, prescribed quality standards and production guidelines. It also called for consistently high standards in printing, colour reproduction, registration, finishing, binding and overall workmanship.

Printers have been asked to conduct inspections and quality checks at every stage of production to ensure that only books conforming to prescribed standards are supplied. The council also stressed the need for appropriate machinery, skilled manpower and adequate quality-control mechanisms to ensure defect-free production and timely delivery, besides strict compliance with the terms and conditions of tenders, work orders and agreements.

Warning of consequences for violations, NCERT said any “deviation from the prescribed specifications, negligence in maintaining quality standards or supply of substandard books shall be viewed seriously”. Depending on the violations, it said, action could include penalties, rejection of supplies, cancellation of allotted work, termination of contracts, revocation of empanelment and “debarment/blacklisting, wherever warranted”.

The advisory follows a complaint by Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal, who on Sunday posted images of his Class 10 son’s NCERT history textbook on X, flagging extremely small, blurred and poorly printed text.