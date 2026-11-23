An ordinary handpump at a makeshift settlement in Sakrar area of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh began dispensing illicit country liquor when police officials operated it during a raid on Sunday evening. Handpump was used to dispense illicit liquor to customers with stocks hidden under the floor in drums. (Sourced) more

A subsequent excavation revealed drums filled with large quantities of liquor buried underground. Handpump was used to dispense illicit liquor to customers with stocks hidden under the floor in drums.

The discovery was made at the Badoura Chauraha dera during a joint raid by the excise department and Sakrar police as part of a crackdown on illegal liquor manufacturing. Those involved in the trade had apparently concealed the liquor underground and connected it to a handpump, allowing it to be drawn out by operating the pump.

The team also found illegal brewing units at several locations. The furnaces were demolished, liquor-making equipment destroyed and thousands of kilograms of lahan (fermented material used to manufacture country liquor) were dumped, said officials of the Excise department.

Excise inspectors Manoj Kumar Srivastava, Ajay Kumar and Shishir Dwivedi led the operation along with Sakrar police. Raids were conducted at Badoura Chauraha, Simrawari Pahariya, Baidora village, Dakhneshwar, Dera Prithvipur Nayakheda, Budhpura, Bamhaurli, Sakrar and Adjar, among other locations.

Excise officials said 340 litres of illicit country liquor were seized and 4,300 kg of lahan destroyed during the operation.

Four cases were registered under the Excise Act and a woman accused was arrested and sent to jail.