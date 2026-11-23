A headmaster of a government-run school in Odisha's Jajpur district has been booked for beating a Class-5 student with a cane following the latter's involvement in an alleged coconut theft case from its premises, officials said on Monday. Odisha police registered a case based on a complaint by the boy's father. (PTI/Representational Image) more

Though the incident occurred on Friday night, it came to the fore after the boy's father filed a complaint at the Kalinga Nagar police station on Sunday, they said.

His father alleged that the headmaster of the school at Gobaraghati in Kalinga Nagar beat his 11-year-old son "mercilessly with a cane in front of other students on Friday night".

The injured boy has been admitted to Sukinda Community Health Centre (CHC).

The headmaster, however, has denied the allegation, claiming that he only slapped the boy for "stealing coconuts from a tree" on the school premises.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the headmaster and started an investigation, an officer said.