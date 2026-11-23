At the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore, an airtight laboratory has been equipped with a bed, a desk and toilet to resemble a hotel room where every meal, movement, hour of sleep and moment of rest is monitored by scientists. The lab will help scientists track how the body switches between using fat and carbohydrate across meals, activity and sleep. more

The institution on Monday unveiled India's first state-of-the-art Human Metabolic Chamber, aimed at advancing research into human metabolism and its links with nutrition, diabetes and obesity. The chamber has been jointly established by CMC and the 'Metabolism, Development and Aging (ARUMDA) programme of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). It was inaugurated by Punya Salila Srivastava, secretary, Union ministry of health and family welfare.

Volunteers will live inside the 24-hour laboratory, which is equipped to measure how the human body uses and expends energy throughout the day. The meals will be delivered through an airlock, while carrying out routine activities such as working, resting, eating and sleeping.

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Scientists to track oxygen consumption, carbon dioxide output Researchers will also measure oxygen consumption and carbon dioxide output to calculate energy burned during sleep, rest, digestion and physical activity. The lab will help scientists track how the body switches between using fat and carbohydrate across meals, activity and sleep, and how metabolism responds to a specific diet, meal, medicine, activity level or sleep pattern.

While most metabolic tests capture a snapshot of 20 to 30 minutes, often through a face mask, the chamber follows a person through a whole daily cycle under carefully controlled conditions. “This lets it detect small but important differences between individuals that shorter tests miss,” said Dr Nihal Thomas, senior professor in the department of endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism and Head of the Centre for Stem Cell Research at CMC Vellore.

He added, “A full 24-hour measurement captures how the body switches fuels through feeding and fasting and follows its circadian rhythm from day to night; patterns that a brief test cannot measure, and that are often disrupted early in obesity and diabetes.”

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Why India needs its own metabolic research The research team said the chamber builds on India's own tradition in this field, which includes pioneering calorimetry work at St John's Medical College, Bangalore, from the late 1980s. Scientists call the HMC a whole-room indirect calorimeter. “It opens a new chapter in the study of human metabolism in India,” they added.

Experiments undertaken at this facility are aimed at advancing India-specific correlation between nutrition, diabetes, obesity and metabolic health based on Indian physiologies and Indian diets.

Ullas Kolthur-Seetharam, coordinator and principal investigator, ARUMDA, highlighted that multiple forms of the double burden of malnutrition exist within communities, households and even individuals in low and middle income-countries. Kolthur-Seetharam said these lead to higher risk of obesity, diabetes and other noncommunicable diseases.

Developing the facility assumes importance because Indian population is under-represented in global metabolic research.

“The chamber will help address questions about how the body uses energy, and how it varies across India's diverse populations, diets and lifestyle. Generating detailed, locally relevant evidence on energy expenditure and nutrient utilisation can strengthen our understanding of metabolic health and inform the development of appropriate nutritional interventions,” Kolthur-Seetharam added.

The chamber will also be useful for long-term studies, including a Vellore birth cohort that CMC has followed since 2010–12. A joint ARUMDA–CMC study of that cohort, published in 2026 in The Lancet Regional Health – Southeast Asia, showed overweight and obesity nearly tripling between the ages of seven and nine, while about one in five children remained thin.

“The chamber can now add precise metabolic measurements to people whose life histories are already known,” said Kolthur-Seetharam.

With ARUMDA's National Analytical Facility for Nutrition and Metabolism Research, which offers metabolomics, body-composition and stable-isotope methods, researchers said they can link how much energy the body uses with what is happening in the blood and tissues. “It is a combination few centres anywhere can offer.”

The facility is established with funding from the department of atomic energy and CSR support from Hindustan Unilever Limited, with expert advice from NUTRIM at Maastricht University and network support from the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands in India. The cost of building the chamber was not divulged.

The team said the focus areas of research will be in obesity, diabetes, aging and malnutrition, and cancer care.

Highlighting the four-fold impact of HMC Kolthur-Seetharam said the facility will provide new insight into conditions such as lean diabetes and the long-term effects of low birth weight and early undernutrition.

“Patients will have a better understanding of why people of similar body weight differ in their risk of diabetes and heart disease, supporting earlier and better-targeted prevention. Results will offer evidence for diet and lifestyle advice suited to Indian foods and ways of living,” Dr Thomas said.

With India facing a double burden of malnutrition, and undernutrition and obesity now present in the same communities, even among children, the team said precise data on energy needs can “strengthen the evidence behind dietary recommendations and national programmes such as POSHAN Abhiyaan and Anaemia Mukt Bharat”.