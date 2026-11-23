New Delhi, The Centre will launch the fifth edition of its national gender campaign, 'Nayi Chetna, Pahal Badlav Ki', on November 25, with a focus on strengthening women's economic empowerment, access to assets, safe mobility and equal opportunities, an official statement said. Centre to launch fifth edition of Nayi Chetna gender campaign on Nov 25 more

The month-long campaign, spearheaded by the Ministry of Rural Development under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission , will run from November 25 to December 23 across the country.

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the campaign in the presence of Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi and Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan.

The fifth edition, themed "From Access to Agency: Empowering Women through Livelihoods and Equal Opportunities for a Viksit Bharat", seeks to move beyond awareness generation towards coordinated action to improve women's economic participation, independence and decision-making, the Rural Development Ministry said.

It will focus on recognising women as economic contributors, strengthening their access to and control over assets, promoting safe mobility and ensuring a more equitable distribution of unpaid care work.

The campaign will also seek to address barriers restricting women's access to livelihood opportunities, markets, financial services, public spaces and essential services.

A key highlight of the launch will be the release of a joint inter-ministerial advisory involving 15 ministries and departments to promote coordinated action on the campaign's objectives.

The advisory will provide a framework for aligning government schemes, programmes and institutional mechanisms to improve women's access to livelihoods, assets, financial services, safe mobility and support systems at the national, state, district and community levels.

A quadripartite memorandum of understanding among the Ministries of Rural Development and Women and Child Development, the Department of Justice and the National Legal Services Authority will also be released.

The agreement seeks to strengthen institutional coordination for preventing and responding to gender-based violence at the community level, including through greater awareness of legal rights, access to justice and support mechanisms.

Community institutions set up under DAY-NRLM, including Self-Help Groups , Village Organisations, Cluster Level Federations and Gender Resource Centres, will play a central role in implementing the campaign.

New Gender Resource Centres will be inaugurated as community-level platforms to facilitate women's access to services, entitlements, support systems and grievance redressal mechanisms.

The Nayi Chetna 4.0 Assessment Report, documenting the findings and learnings from the previous edition, will also be released. State-level videos showcasing good practices and community-led initiatives, along with campaign video resources, will be unveiled.

Launched in 2022, Nayi Chetna has evolved into a nationwide campaign to address gender-based violence, challenge discriminatory social norms and promote gender equality.

The fifth edition will also seek to involve men, boys and young people in challenging discriminatory practices and promoting equality and shared responsibility.

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