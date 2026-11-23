Thrissur , Sports Minister O J Janeesh on Monday alleged that the irregularities in the failed visit of the Lionel Messi-led Argentina football team to Keralam during the previous LDF government were politically driven, and that the SIT probe is in the right direction. Minister alleges political backing for Messi event deal, says probe will expose those responsible more

After the UDF government came to power, it constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the irregularities.

The SIT on Saturday named former Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, his former private secretary C Sathyapalan and former Kerala State Sports Council president U Sharafali as accused in the case.

The SIT had earlier registered the case against the sponsoring company and its managing director.

Sharafali had claimed that his football academy in Malappuram received a ₹2 crore investment from the company that sponsored the Messi event.

Speaking to reporters, Janeesh said the SIT probing alleged irregularities in the event was progressing in the right direction and would bring out who was behind the decisions that led to the agreement.

"It was not something that happened solely because a Sports Council president wanted it or because the Sports Minister's office decided so. There was political ownership behind the agreement. Who provided that political ownership will come out clearly in the investigation," he said.

He said the previous government's political leadership had a responsibility in the matter, as former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had repeatedly announced that Messi would visit Keralam and assured people that the event would take place.

Such assurances had created confidence among those willing to invest money in the event and facilitated the financial transactions, he said.

Janeesh said the issue was not merely whether the government had suffered a direct financial loss. "The government machinery was fully utilised for this. The time of senior officials and the government system was devoted to the event. That itself amounts to a loss to the government," he said.

He said the most important question was whether the government machinery had been used to facilitate private financial transactions.

If such misuse had taken place, everyone who had assisted in it should come within the scope of the investigation, he said.

The minister also referred to allegations against Sharafali, whose sports academy reportedly received ₹2 crore as an investment from the sponsor of the proposed event.

Janeesh said Sharafali had allegedly signed an agreement between the sponsor and an international agency to organise the Messi event even before the state government granted approval.

The agreement was reportedly signed two days before the government approval, with Sharafali signing in his official capacity as Sports Council president, he said.

He said money was subsequently transferred to an account linked to Sharafali's institution and was allegedly moved to other accounts.

Janeesh said the circumstances surrounding the agreement and the financial transactions warranted a detailed investigation.

He maintained that the government had not interfered in the probe and called for a transparent and effective investigation.

He rejected the Opposition's allegation that the investigation was being delayed, saying the matter required careful examination and could not be concluded in a week merely to satisfy public sentiment.

Janeesh also said the Sports Department's report had pointed to inadequate preparations, shortcomings in the movement of files, and misuse of government machinery.

He said that the lack of transparency surrounding the arrangements was one of the reasons for initiating an SIT investigation.

He said the SIT should examine the allegations and counter-arguments and that the investigation should establish the political and administrative responsibility for the decisions and transactions linked to the failed event.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.