India and Nepal signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to expand bilateral cooperation across sectors, including satellite technology, governance, healthcare, urban development and traditional medicine, following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balen Shah in New Delhi on Monday. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) speaks next to his Nepali counterpart Balendra Shah during a joint press statement after their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on November 23, 2026. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (AFP) more

The agreements cover cooperation in satellite technology and development; administrative reforms and governance to build the capacity of Nepalese civil servants; food, health and medicine safety; technology and urban development; Ayurveda and traditional medicines; and livestock and fisheries.

The two sides also signed agreements on forensic sciences research and cooperation between crime branches and police academies.