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India, Nepal sign 8 MoUs from space to security as Modi hosts Balen Shah
India also announced a development cooperation package worth 24,000 crore Nepali rupees to support development initiatives in Nepal.
India and Nepal signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to expand bilateral cooperation across sectors, including satellite technology, governance, healthcare, urban development and traditional medicine, following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balen Shah in New Delhi on Monday.
The agreements cover cooperation in satellite technology and development; administrative reforms and governance to build the capacity of Nepalese civil servants; food, health and medicine safety; technology and urban development; Ayurveda and traditional medicines; and livestock and fisheries.
The two sides also signed agreements on forensic sciences research and cooperation between crime branches and police academies.
Deep Dive
Key MoUs signed between India and Nepal
- Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Academic and Research Collaboration between National Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India, and Crime Investigation Department, Nepal Police.
- MoU between Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), India, and National Police Academy (NPA), Nepal.
- MoU between National Centre for Good Governance, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, Government of India, and Nepal Administrative Staff College, Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, Government of Nepal, on Capacity Building Training Programme for Civil Servants of Nepal.
- MoU between Government of India and Government of Nepal on Cooperation in the field of Ayurveda and other Traditional Systems of Medicine.
- MoU between Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Government of India, and Ministry of Information and Communication (MOIC), Government of Nepal, on Establishment of Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Network for the Utilization of South Asia Satellite.
- MoU between Government of India and Government of Nepal on Technical Cooperation in the field of Sustainable Urban Development.
- MoU between Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, and Ministry of Health and Food Safety, Government of Nepal, on Cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine.
- MoU between Government of India and Government of Nepal on Cooperation in the field of Livestock and Fisheries Development.
Projects launched
- Launch of the Sarayu-Kamala Express rail service between Ayodhya and Janakpur.
- Laying of the foundation stone for a new Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Banbasa.
- Progress in the construction of ICPS at Bhairahawa, Sunauli and Dodhara Chandani.
- Inauguration of a new cross-border motorable bridge between Dharchula (India) and Darchula (Nepal).
- Laying of the foundation stone for the 669 MW Lower Arun Hydroelectric Project.
- Dedication of Phase II of the Motihari-Amlekhgunj Pipeline (MAPL).
- Laying of the foundation stone for a petroleum terminal at Jhapa for the proposed Siliguri-Jhapa petroleum pipeline.
₹24,000 crore development package
PM Modi also announced a Development Cooperation Package of 24,000 crore Nepali Rupees to support Nepal's post-flood reconstruction and long-term development.
Following his talks with Shah, Modi said the two countries had taken several important decisions to strengthen bilateral ties.
"We took several important decisions to further bolster India-Nepal ties," Modi said.
"India and Nepal are partners in each other's progress and source of support for each other in difficult times", he added.
The Prime Minister also praised Shah's vision for Nepal's development, recalling his address at the United Nations a few months ago.
"A few months ago, when he addressed the UN as the world's youngest prime minister, we got a glimpse of his far-sighted vision. Today, I have seen his clear vision for Nepal's development," Modi said.
(With inputs from agencies)