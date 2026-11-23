The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay started replacing ceiling fan rods with wall-mounted fans in rooms at Hostel 4 from November 22, two months after a second-year student allegedly died by suicide in the hostel on September 18. The decision, however, drew criticism from students fighting for the justice at the Justice Corner on the IIT Bombay campus. (HT Photo) more

On September 21, HT reported on the institute’s said decision.

In an email sent to students through general secretary students affairs (GSHA), as seen by Hindustan Times, the institute said the work would begin in Hostel 4 as part of its efforts to improve student safety and hostel infrastructure.

“As part of the Institute’s continued commitment to ensuring a safe, comfortable and supportive living environment on campus, the replacement of existing fan rods in hostel rooms will commence tomorrow, 22 November 2026, in Hostel 4,” the email said.

The replacement work will initially be carried out in Hostel 4 and will later be extended to other hostels in phases. The schedule for the remaining hostels will be shared through their respective hostel general secretaries and maintenance councillors. Students have been asked to cooperate with the teams carrying out the work.

The institute said the work was part of a broader set of measures being taken to improve safety in hostels. It also said it was examining possible steps, including conducting student feedback surveys and consulting student representatives to understand their practical requirements and identify suitable solutions.

The decision, however, drew criticism from students fighting for the justice at the Justice Corner on the IIT Bombay campus.

In a statement issued after the email was circulated, the protesting students questioned the institute’s approach and said replacing fan rods would not address the larger problems affecting students.

“There is no scientific study that has established that student suicide is a spontaneous moment of action where ceiling fan rods are the primary medium to execute it. The ridiculousness of this premise is being promoted by a premier research institute like IIT Bombay,” the statement said.

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The students said the administration should focus on structural issues, including academic pressure, caste- and gender-based discrimination and the lack of proper channels for students to raise their concerns.

“The administration’s answer to such questions by replacing ceiling fan rods is outright ugly,” the statement said, adding that students were demanding structural accountability rather than changes in hostel infrastructure.

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The students also questioned the role of the Student Council and urged it to stand with students raising concerns on campus.

“We urge the Student Council to understand the campus mood, stop acting as a pawn of the administration, and rally behind the genuine concerns of fellow students. The Council must understand that by circulating this sanitised, corporate communication, it risks failing its fundamental duty as a representative body. Instead of acting as a pressure group for the structural reform that the time requires, it must not allow itself to be co-opted into generating a paper trail that simply reads, ‘We are listening to students,’” the statement said.

The students demanded a proper study of student suicides and called on the institute to understand the reasons behind student distress.

IIT Bombay did not issue an official comment on the matter.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290