The Supreme Court on Monday noted that mediation had failed to resolve the decades-old property dispute involving members of the Kalyani family, whose ancestral wealth is estimated at over ₹1 lakh crore, and urged the warring relatives to explore arbitration as a possible way out of the protracted litigation. A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant asked the Kalyani family to consider arbitration after former Supreme Court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao failed to broker a settlement. more

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana suggested that the parties consider appointing a mutually acceptable sole arbitrator to resolve all their disputes, offering to suggest names of arbitrators who would command the confidence of both sides.

“The mediation has failed. Why don’t you explore the possibility of arbitration?” the bench asked, after taking note of a report submitted by its former judge, Justice L Nageswara Rao, who was appointed mediator in July.

Senior advocate NK Kaul, appearing for Gaurishankar Neelkanth Kalyani, one of the siblings involved in the dispute, supported the proposal, saying arbitration would be the best way forward if all disputes between the family members could be brought under its ambit.

The bench said an arbitrator who was respected and trusted by both sides could examine all issues, adding that it was willing to suggest names that neither side would have any objection to.

“This is after all a family dispute. We can suggest some names for which none of you should have any objection,” observed the bench.

In its order, the court recorded that mediation had been unsuccessful and that it had impressed upon the parties to explore the possibility of resolving their differences through a sole arbitrator. It noted that Gaurishankar Kalyani and his wife, Rohini Gaurishankar Kalyani, arrayed as respondents 5 and 6, were agreeable to arbitration covering all disputes.

The bench asked senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the other family members, to take instructions on the proposal and posted the matter for further hearing in a week.

The development comes nearly four months after the Supreme Court appointed Justice Rao as mediator in a renewed attempt to broker an amicable settlement between the estranged family members. On July 13, the bench had persuaded the parties to give mediation another chance, despite an earlier unsuccessful attempt, observing that the intervention of the country’s top court could make a difference.

The dispute pits industrialist and Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani against his sister Sugandha Hiremath over the distribution of the family’s ancestral wealth, promoter holdings in listed companies and other family assets.

The litigation involves siblings Baba Kalyani, 77, Sugandha Hiremath, 74, and Gaurishankar Kalyani, 72, along with other family members. Multiple proceedings have remained pending for more than a decade over the wills of their parents, Dr Neelkanth Kalyani and Sulochana Kalyani, and the implementation of family arrangements governing the distribution of assets.

At the centre of the present proceedings is a suit seeking specific performance of a 1994 family arrangement. The Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) assets are estimated to be worth over ₹1 lakh crore and include family-owned properties, investments and promoter interests in several listed Kalyani Group companies, including Bharat Forge.

The latest proceedings follow the Bombay High Court’s May decision declining to refer the dispute to mediation after one side opposed the proposal. The high court had held that mediation under Indian law is founded on consent and cannot be imposed merely because a dispute involves family members. It had, however, underscored the need for an expeditious resolution, noting that the parties were senior citizens and that prolonged litigation would serve little purpose.

Earlier attempts at mediation before a mediator in Pune had also failed to produce a settlement. Sugandha Hiremath subsequently sought mediation before the Bombay High Court as part of efforts to secure a comprehensive resolution of the family dispute.