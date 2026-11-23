Meta restricted access to more than 5.44 million pieces of content on Facebook and Instagram in India during the first six months of 2026 for alleged violations of local laws, a roughly 131-fold surge from the 41,400 items restricted in the preceding half-year, according to the company’s latest transparency report. FILE PHOTO: A billboard displays Instagram from Meta signage in New York City, US, October 30, 2026. (REUTERS) more

The sharp increase placed India second globally in content restricted under local laws from January to June 2026, trailing only Indonesia (20.6 million). Overall, India accounted for about a fifth of the 27.1 million items Meta blocked worldwide, standing far ahead of third-placed South Korea (410,000).

For India, they are the first full-period data since the government amended the Information Technology Rules in February and drastically reduced the time platforms have to act on takedown orders.

Until this year, content restrictions in India had grown gradually from a small baseline—rising from 1,090 in the second half of 2022 to 9,470 in the first half of 2023. They dipped to 4,460 later that year, and climbed steadily through 2024 and 2025 to reach 41,400 in the second half of last year. From 2024 onward, the half-yearly total roughly doubled in each cycle.

In its report, Meta said the items were restricted “for alleged violations of local laws” based on requests from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and state law enforcement agencies, alongside “enforcement through automated systems” and other legal notices. The report said I4C’s reports were issued under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, 2000.

Meta said most of the restricted items involved cases where it was “obligated to proactively restrict content”, including blocking “100% identical copies of content, at scale and in country” under local requirements such as the amended IT Rules. The restricted material pertained to online gaming, synthetically generated content depicting prominent figures, threats to India’s sovereignty and integrity, gender-based harassment and promoting enmity between groups.

“Due to the unprecedented nature of this effort, we continue to test and refine our implementation of these measures,” the company said. Separately, Meta restricted more than 20,000 items on Threads in India, in response to legal requests. Threads figures are not counted in the country totals.

The February amendments to the IT Rules, which were notified by MeitY on February 10, 2026, and enforced from February 20, lie at the heart of the spike. They slashed the timeline for taking down unlawful content after a government notice from 36 hours to 2 hours, and cut the time limit for acting on sensitive user grievances, including nudity and impersonation, from 24 hours to 2 hours. The amendments also introduced labelling and compliance requirements for synthetically generated content.

Meta previewed the surge in an October 16 blog post, noting that global content restrictions under local law on Facebook and Instagram fell slightly in the first half of 2026 to 27.1 million from 27.8 million in the second half of 2025. It said the drop was mainly due to less automated geoblocking in Indonesia, “which offset a surge in India resulting from amended Information Technology Rules that expanded content restriction requirements.”

In its global report, Meta has added that in “limited countries” it was required to automatically restrict content at scale domestically, which it said accounted for the “comparatively higher volumes.”

The Meta report comes roughly six weeks after MeitY sent Meta an advisory on October 10. The advisory, first reported by HT, warned Meta to ensure its recommendation systems do not result in the “disproportionate exposure of users to a single or limited set of narratives”. It also directed Meta to provide adequate context for photographs, videos, graphics and other content depicting ongoing public events and to exercise “enhanced diligence” over such content.